Laura Lundquist

(Missoula Current) A judge ruled that a 2024 federal analysis didn’t go far enough when considering how grazing allotments might affect sage grouse. But recent Trump administration changes could mean that allotment decisions could have even less analysis.

Last week, Butte federal judge Brian Morris ruled that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management had provided insufficient data regarding sage grouse when it reanalyzed and approved 36 grazing allotments of the 367,665-acre Grasshopper Watershed, in the lowlands west of Dillon.

In that respect, Morris agreed with the plaintiffs - the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, Native Ecosystems Council and Council on Wildlife and Fish - who sued the BLM in 2025 over its authorization of grazing, livestock management and range improvement projects in the area.

However, Morris found that the agency had done a sufficient job looking at how the allotments might influence pygmy rabbits and big game, such as elk and deer. Also because the allotments are already established and any changes are likely to be small, he agreed with the BLM that a full environmental analysis wasn’t required.

“The long history of grazing in the area and the modest, routine nature of the proposed new infrastructure give the Court no reason to believe that significant impacts will result. As addressed above, the EA lacks some data required by NEPA. The disclosure of that data proves important for purposes of public transparency but is not anticipated to fundamentally alter the efficacy of this project,” Morris wrote in his Nov. 13 decision.

Sage grouse are dependent on healthy sagebrush ecosystems, which have been disappearing across the West so sage grouse populations have plummeted. Several factors act in concert to accelerate the decline. In Montana, habitat destruction is mainly due to sod-busting for agricultural fields while oil and gas fields have multiplied across Wyoming and wildfires and the resulting cheatgrass invasion are the main culprits in Idaho. Meanwhile, research has shown that livestock grazing can have negative or positive impacts on sage-grouse habitat depending on the timing and intensity of grazing.

In 2010, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found that endangered species listing for sage grouse was “warranted but precluded.” Then in fall 2015, the Service decided that listing was no longer warranted due to numerous federal management plans put in place by the BLM and the U.S. Forest Service to preserve habitat. That same year, the BLM and the Forest Service finalized the Idaho and Southwest Montana Greater Sage Grouse Approved Resource Management Plan, which applies to the Grasshopper Watershed.

In response to the new management plan, the BLM documented the conditions of lands in the Grasshopper Watershed in a 2022 report and issued an environmental assessment of the 36 grazing allotments two years later. Based on the assessment, the BLM renewed all of the spring grazing permits, although it issued some changes to 12 permits to improve rangeland health.

The three plaintiffs protested, saying the BLM provided the public with no sage grouse population data showing status or trends, even though the agency possessed the data. The plaintiffs claim the BLM withheld the data because it shows that sage grouse populations are declining.

The BLM argued that it had provided data for five leks - spring mating grouse for sage grouse - and even though the trend shows fluctuating populations, they “are not cause for particular concern.”

However, the record shows the BLM had data for other leks where the population was declining. The BLM also had wing measurements from sage grouse brought in by hunters that shows 2023 was the seventh year in a decade that production of young birds was below the long-term average, which has “likely influenced the recent observed population decline.”

“This fact remains true after the development of the administrative record. Defendants seemingly did know, or at least knew better than disclosed, the status and trend of the sage-grouse populations in the watershed. (The law) requires Defendants to include all relevant data that supports the conclusions in their (environmental assessment). This relevant information includes lek data and wing harvest data,” Morris wrote.

The plaintiffs also said the BLM violated the Greater Sage Grouse Approved Resource Management Plan by not providing the public with information about the average height of flowering plants, or forbs, in the priority habitat. The plaintiffs said BLM data shows the average height of forbs in the allotment areas is less than half of that required by the management plan.

Sage grouse hens use more than 100 forb species, such as balsamroot and vetch, for food and cover while nesting. Cattle grazing can stunt vegetation, particularly during the spring green-up.

Since the BLM provided information for all the other plant measurements required by the sage grouse management plan, Morris said it was arbitrary for the BLM to exclude forb height information without any explanation as to why it was left out.

Morris ordered the BLM to publicly provide all the data on sage grouse and forbs as required by law, but he didn’t negate the agency’s decision to permit the allotments.

In another case decided a year ago,U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy ordered the Forest Service to take another look at its East Paradise plan because the agency hadn’t sufficiently analyzed effects on grizzly bears. The plan authorized expanded livestock grazing leases on six allotments in the Custer-Gallatin National Forest east of the Paradise Valley.

Due to recent proposals regarding federal grazing allotments, the BLM may not have to provide any such data or do much analysis in the future. In June, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced that the BLM was revising its grazing rule to streamline permitting in accordance with President Donald Trump’s orders “to reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens.” Similarly, last week, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke L. Rollins announced a proposed rule that would increase the number of public land grazing allotments, reopen retired allotments and loosen grazing permit requirements.