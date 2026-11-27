(CN) — Several beaches along the coast of Southern California saw record high tides Wednesday, thanks to the convergence of three factors: the astronomical event known as “king tides,” the “El Niño” climate cycle, and global warming.

Preliminary data measured high tide at the Los Angeles Harbor, in the San Pedro neighborhood, at 8.19 feet, tying the previous record of about a month ago, with records going all the way back to 1923. La Jolla and Santa Barbara had all-time record high tides, though the data for Santa Barbara only goes as far back as 1990.

State and local officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom, had warned extensive flooding could disrupt travel plans and flood coastal communities. Those fears appear not to have been fully realized.

Todd Hall, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office in Oxnard, said two factors prevented the tides from being worse: Storm surge in Northern California petered out, and the high tide and large swells happened independently.

“There is some reprieve, because the high tide this morning, surf and swell coming up into tonight,” Hall said. “Things would be much worse if we had high surf arriving at the same time we had high tide.”

Some areas did see minor flooding. Streets were underwater in the low-lying neighborhood of Sunset Beach in Huntington Beach this morning. Meanwhile, in the Bay Area, water from San Francisco Bay spilled onto the Embarcadero, and in Pacifica massive waves destroyed a section of the municipal pier. Santa Cruz County and Marin County both issued evacuation warnings for homes along the coast, though the latter has already been lifted.

Warnings and advisories remain in place up and down the coast, but so far, the king tides have been less destructive than feared.

“It is a relief, that things weren’t worse,” said Febe Rothenberg, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in San Francisco. Still, she warned: “Pretty please, avoid the beach.”

King tides, also called perigean spring tides, are predictable astronomical events that occur when a new or full moon lines up with both the sun and Earth. The gravitational pull of the three bodies combine and cause exceptionally high tides. The next king tide will be a month from now, on Christmas Eve, when tides could be even higher if a storm hits.

This year’s especially strong El Niño means unusually warm surface waters in the Pacific Ocean, with higher-than-average tides, larger waves and more frequent storms.

Scientists predict tides will be higher and higher because of global warming, which has melted glaciers and caused ocean levels to rise 3-4 inches in the last 30 years.