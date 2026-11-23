Laura Lundquist

(Missoula Current) Some private citizens are hoping to reduce the number of vagrants and the amount of trash that are sometimes a safety concern at a Grant Creek trailhead parking lot.

On Friday morning, the Reserve Street Public Working Group met on Zoom to find a long-term solution to a problem that’s at least four years old: unauthorized camping in the gravel parking lot north of the Interstate 90 interchange at Reserve Street. They ultimately decided to designate a few citizen enforcers, mainly because of the complex nature of the parking area.

“I think this is the biggest problem trailhead in all of Missoula. You don’t see this happening in other parts of Missoula because of the unique nature of the private-public partnership,” said Working Group leader Kevin Davis.

The gravel parking area north of the Town Pump gas station on Grant Creek Road belongs to Montana Snowbowl ski area owner Brad Morris and has long been used by skiers who park and then carpool up to the ski area. It helps reduce vehicle congestion in the Snowbowl parking lot and then Morris left it open in the off-season.

Prior to 2020, it didn’t get much use. But that changed during the pandemic, when more people began to use it as an overnight camping spot. A year or two later, members of the Reserve Street Public Working Group began to schedule regular events when they’d clean up the trash that campers left.

In 2023, the City of Missoula opened the North Hills Bluebird Trail and trailhead with much fanfare. Morris gave the City an easement to part of the parking area that included eight to 12 parking slots as long as the area was posted with “No Parking” signs and the Parks and Recreation Department maintains the trail and provides a trash can that is emptied regularly. But because it’s private property, that’s all the City is required to do, which leaves it up to Morris and concerned citizens to deal with campers.

Davis highlighted a number of problems that have occurred at the parking area since they started the cleanups in 2022. Morris says the illegal camping tends to go in surges - once one camper appears, others tend to follow. Trash piles up for days, and some campers can be belligerent. Last week, one of the campers caught fire, requiring the Fire Department to respond. A couple years ago, a camper trailer was abandoned and Morris had to pay to have it removed. Now it appears another might be abandoned.

The working group wants to avoid the kind of situation that developed when groups of people camped long-term beneath the Reserve Street Bridge, creating tons of trash and unsafe conditions.

Davis and others said enforcement would be the most effective deterrent. But the property owner - Morris in this case - is normally the only person who can call 911 for help with removing trespassers. However, Morris can give other citizens the authority to call 911 on his behalf and agreed to have a couple group members patrol the site. Davis volunteered to be one of the authorized citizens.

City council member Mirth Becerra cautioned the group to work with the city on developing an approved agreement to authorize private citizens to patrol the area so they wouldn’t have legal issues. She also suggested that the group hand out flyers on the Urban Camping Permit program, which allows people to park overnight on public streets for a limited time.

Davis emphasized that the patrol would not evict campers. It would serve more of a coordination role of bringing in either the police or Hope Rescue Mission, which has already been contacting campers about providing services. He told of one man who came out of his camper to help a contractor clean the area up while apologizing for the mess.

Orthopedic surgeon Larry Stayner agreed that most of the campers don’t need to be dealt with in a heavy-handed manner but the existing situation can’t continue.

“There are lots of needy people that don’t need to be prosecuted. But there are, of course, a handful of people that we’ve seen that are not a necessarily safe and deserving type of people. They’re leaving needles and things that I’ve seen that are very dangerous from a human health perspective, especially near a trailhead,” Stayner said. “Our children, our dogs can get injured. And we see those injuries. We see things in the emergency room that you’d only see in a nightmare. I’ve seen everything.”

The group discussed other possible remedies including adding a larger dumpster or fencing the parking area and locking it up at night. The dumpster idea was eliminated because some said it encourages more camping. And fencing and ongoing maintenance costs money. Morris said he preferred enforcement, but construction work on the roundabout proposed at the interchange will start next summer, which might make transient parking less of an issue.

Contact reporter Laura Lundquist at lundquist@missoulacurrent.com