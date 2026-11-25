Sara Wilson

(Colorado Newsline) Colorado could become the home of two federal academies as the state pitches itself as the ideal site for the new United States Space Academy.

A recently-submitted proposal envisions the approximately $8.2 billion academy campus being developed at the Banning Lewis Ranch in eastern Colorado Springs, roughly 20 miles from the U.S. Air Force Academy. Colorado leaders say the area is ripe for the new academy as the state’s aerospace industry continues to grow.

“Colorado is a national leader in aerospace, and our ecosystem grows stronger every year across the full spectrum of civil, commercial, and national security space,” Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, who chaired the proposal’s advisory committee, said in a statement. “Throughout our state, industry, institutions of higher education, federal laboratories, and military installations are carrying out critical missions while leading innovation for the future. The U.S. Space Academy would give young people from across the country a direct path into that future, and nowhere else offers the depth of opportunity Colorado does.”

At least 25 states have submitted proposals for the new NASA-led academy, following an August executive order from President Donald Trump to begin the process of establishing the institution and a request for proposals by NASA, the country’s space agency. The executive order imagines the academy as a school “combining rigorous technical education with leadership development, discipline and a durable commitment to public service.” The federal commission in charge is expected to issue a report of its recommendations to Trump by the end of the year.

The academy is not a purely military institution like West Point. It would prepare graduates to serve in the U.S. Space Force, but also to work at places like NASA and in the private space flight sector. The federal commission will recommend final service obligations for graduates.

Sen. Tony Exum, a Colorado Springs Democrat on the advisory committee, is confident about Colorado’s pitch.

“We’re primed and ready because of the infrastructure we have, the collaboration we have with higher education. We have world-class institutions to prepare these young folks as leaders in aerospace,” he said.

The proposal comes one year after Trump announced that U.S. Space Command would move from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama, which Colorado leaders called a politically-motivated decision to reward a Republican-aligned state.

“That decision (didn’t) have anything to do with the resources Colorado Springs and the state has to offer,” Exum said. “Those things are all still in place.”

But Colorado is still making the case that a Space Academy in the state would thrive in proximity to existing military installations, federal laboratories and hundreds of aerospace and defense businesses.

“With the U.S. Air Force Academy, major Space Force installations, a deep concentration of aerospace expertise and access to Colorado’s nation-leading academic and research institutions, Colorado Springs offers an unmatched combination of military leadership, educational excellence, cutting-edge research, industry partnerships and space operations experience,” Paul Lundeen, a former state Senate minority leader and member of the advisory committee, said in a text message to Colorado Newsline.

The 100-page proposal from Colorado suggests the development of a 321-acre campus and 187-acre “innovation district” for research and industry offices. The initial groundbreaking would be in 2027, and about 1,200 students could move to the campus in fall 2031. Eventually, the campus would allow for about 4,000 students, about the same population as other military academies.

The land is owned by Norwood Development Group, a major El Paso County developer, and the company would lease academy grounds to NASA.

Before completed construction, there would be interim operations at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs for 300 students beginning in fall 2028. That’s similar to what happened with the Air Force academy when it launched in 1955: The first class was sworn in at a temporary site before the campus was built.

“Colorado universities are poised to serve NASA and the U.S. Space Academy by launching a statewide educational partnership that develops our nation’s next generation of elite students to explore, operate and lead in space,” CU President Todd Saliman said in a statement.

A proposed new financing tool, which would need to make it through the state Legislature, would let the state use sales tax increases in the area around the academy for investment in the development. Expected sales tax revenue could support around $181 million in bonds, according to the proposal. Gov. Jared Polis has also contributed up to $50 million in state income tax credits in his recent budget proposal.

“Just as we do for major other initiatives like Sundance (Film Festival) or the quantum accelerator, the state would would provide some match to this through a tax credit. But obviously, this would be billions of dollars of federal investment,” he said earlier this month when outlining his budget request.

In total, Colorado outlines $320 million in possible public support.

The bid also has support from Colorado’s congressional delegation, though the makeup of the delegation changed with the midterm elections. Nearly every member supported the proposal in a Nov. 5 press release.

“If the administration is determined to build a U.S. Space Academy, there is no question it should be based in Colorado. Other states would be starting from scratch. We’re not,” U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat who was reelected, said in a statement. “We’re home to leading universities, the nation’s largest space economy per capita, and more Space Force Deltas than any other state. When it comes to training tomorrow’s space leaders, Colorado has already shown there’s nowhere better.”