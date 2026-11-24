Alex Bauymhardt

(Oregon Capital Chronicle) An imperiled newt only found in and around southern Oregon’s Crater Lake is expected to receive federal protections under the Endangered Species Act following a three-year legal battle.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service late last week announced the Mazama newt, also known as the Crater Lake newt, “meets the definition of an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act.” That means it is in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range, according to the service.

The newt is imperiled by predation from a non-native crayfish and warming waters due to climate change that have caused the crayfish population along the lake to explode.

National Park Service biologists at dozens of sampling sites around the lake did not find any Mazama newts during a survey this summer. During the summer of 2025 they found four, down from 13 found in 2024, which was down from 35 found in 2023.

The nonprofit conservation group Center for Biological Diversity first petitioned the Wildlife Service to list the species in 2023, and agency officials in response agreed the newts might qualify for protections. But the agency missed the legal deadline to undertake research and make a decision by November 2024, leading the Center to sue. In a settlement reached in May of this year, officials agreed to make a determination by Nov. 20.

“It shouldn’t have taken a lawsuit for Crater Lake newts to get the lifesaving protections they so desperately need,” said Chelsea Stewart-Fusek, an endangered species attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a statement. “These special little amphibians are a critical part of Crater Lake’s ecosystem and I really hope it’s not too late for them.”

The Wildlife Service has one year to finalize protections for the newt, including providing funding that could help with crayfish removal and contribute to captive breeding efforts, according to a news release from the center.

The newts haven’t yet been added to Oregon’s Threatened and Endangered Species List run by the state Fish and Wildlife Department but are listed as “sensitive” with a determination pending.

The small yellow and dark orange newts are a subspecies of rough-skinned newt that, until about 150 years ago, lacked any predators and did not adapt to defend themselves from predation. But in the late 1800s, fish were introduced to Crater Lake to attract visitors. Several decades later, managers of what would become by 1902 Crater Lake National Park introduced signal crayfish as food for the lake’s burgeoning fish population.

Both the fish — Kokanee salmon and rainbow trout — and the crayfish began preying on the newts. As lake temperatures have warmed in recent decades due to climate change, the population of crayfish in and along the lake has exploded. They now occupy more than 95% of the lake’s shoreline, according to Center for Biological Diversity officials.

The Mazama newt will be only the fourth species federally listed so far during President Donald Trump’s second term. Three Florida reptiles, a lizard and two snakes, were listed in July.

Under Trump, federal wildlife agencies have listed fewer vulnerable species for protection than any other presidential administration since Congress passed the Endangered Species Act in 1974.

A backlog of roughly 400 species awaits a federal listing decision. Before Trump, an average of 34 species were listed per year since the 1970s, according to Noah Greenwald, endangered species director at the Center for Biological Diversity.