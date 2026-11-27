Edvard Pettersson

(CN) — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that a Montana law that, among other things, criminalizes so-called drag story hours in schools and libraries that receive state funding is unconstitutional.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Butte granted summary judgment to a coalition of Montana businesses, nonprofits and performers on their claims that the 2023 statute, H.B. 359, violates their free speech rights under the First Amendment and their due process rights under the Fifth Amendment.

The judge, a Barack Obama appointee, rejected the state’s request to preserve the statute, which also prohibits minors from attending sexually oriented shows, by severing the unconstitutional portions and narrowing the remaining provisions so that they’d fall within the constitutional regulation of obscenity.

Evidence of legislative intent, the judge said, counsels against constructing the law so that the definition of “sexually oriented performances” incorporates an established legal definition of “obscenity.”

“Defendants have maintained throughout this case that the language and legislative intent of H.B. 359 extends to performances that are not obscene,” Morris wrote.

“H.B. 359 does not cabin the definition of ‘sexually oriented performances’ to obscenity,” he added. “To construct it as doing so would require the court to add language to the law that does not currently exist, and that the Montana Legislature previously rejected. Applying that construction would be impermissibly rewriting the law to pass constitutional muster.”

A spokesperson for Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said they will appeal Morris’ ruling.

“We are disappointed that the court would side with the sexual groomers who seek to use the First Amendment as a sword to push their radical ideologies onto Montana children,” Amanda Braynack said in a statement. “This duly enacted law was designed to protect children from predation and obscenity.”

The dispute centered on the law signed by Governor Greg Gianforte in 2023 that restricts drag performers from reading books to children and bans minors from attending what it described as “sexually oriented shows.”

Under the law, owners, managers and employees of those shows would have faced fines from $1,000 to $10,000, and, for a third offense, would have lost their business licenses. Teachers and librarians could have their teaching or administrative certificates permanently revoked for a second violation. It also created a private right of action for aggrieved parents to sue those parties for up to 10 years.

A coalition of Montana businesses, nonprofits and performers who said the bill targets their First Amendment rights sued the state, and in late 2023, Morris ruled in their favor, preliminarily blocking enforcement of the law.

“The First Amendment protects everyone, regardless of identity, and we are proud to stand today with Montanans of many backgrounds—teachers, artists, business owners, and more—who came together to stand against this senseless law,” Molly Danahy, an attorney for the plaintiffs with Upper Seven Law, said in a response to Wednesday’s ruling.

This March, the Ninth Circuit upheld the injunction, finding the legislation’s restrictions are content-based limits on “purely expressive activity.”

At a hearing before Morris earlier this month, an attorney for the state argued the judge should adopt a narrower construction and sever any portions of the bill it deems invalid.

“We’re asking the court to apply the act’s own obscenity definition so the ban only reaches a performance that is obscene as to a minor and sever any remaining portions of the bill the court may find unconstitutional,” Michael Noonan with the Montana Department of Justice said.

But the plaintiffs argued federal courts can’t issue a binding interpretation of state law and lack the power to interpret it in a way that revises the law.