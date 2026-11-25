(Missoula Current) A $1 million commitment from two University of Montana alumni will bolster the school's Ecology and Evolution program – one of the top biology research and education programs in the country.

The award, announced on Wednesday, was made by Joe and Lana Richards Batts of Lakeside. The funding will help establish the Joe and Lana Batts Garduate Student Support Fund, which will provide $100,000 each year for the next 10 years to support graduate student tuition, stipends and other high-impact priorities in ecology and evolution.

“We believe in science,” said Lana Batts. “We started to meet more and more of the scientists and researchers at the University, and, when you put that caliber of people together, you have to sit back in awe of what they’re doing and what that research means.”

The Ecology and Evolution program ranked in the top 15 nationally and top 30 worldwide in 2026, according to Research.com’s university research rankings. That places UM among the top 3% of 876 institutions evaluated.

With more than 1.4 million acres of wilderness surrounding UM’s campus, the program is one of the most field-rich in the country, providing students with unique opportunities to study in a diverse region of North America.

“The ecology and evolution program is a bright spot at the University and in the country,” said College of Science Dean Leslie Rissler. “It’s a premier graduate program, and we rank higher than Stanford, Harvard and Michigan. It’s an obvious place to invest, and we’re so thankful to Joe and Lana Batts for making this gift.”