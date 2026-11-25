Keila Szpaller

(Daily Montanan) State Sen. Jason Ellsworth is taking the fight over whether he abused his authority as Montana Senate president in late 2024 to the state Supreme Court, according to his lawyer.

Ellsworth, a Hamilton Republican, pleaded no contest Tuesday to official misconduct for exceeding his lawful authority as Senate president by steering $170,000 in state contracts to a close business associate.

His lawyer, Joan Mell, said Lewis and Clark District Court approved a plea agreement in the misdemeanor case, and Ellsworth will appeal it. The final agreement was unavailable at press time from the court.

According to the Montana Free Press, a prosecutor with the Department of Justice said in court Tuesday the appeal came as a surprise, and the idea for the agreement was to have “finality.”

In a statement, Ellsworth said the move saves money for him and for taxpayers.

He said he believes the time spent on his misdemeanor has been “unprecedented in Montana if not nationwide.”

“Continuing to burn through Montana taxpayers’ money over a misdemeanor is unconscionable, and stepping off this path is the righteous thing to do for the people footing the bill,” Ellsworth said.

In the case, Ellsworth is accused of circumventing the state procurement process to secure a pair of contracts, later merged into one, for a friend to track judicial bills in the Legislature.

A jury found Ellsworth guilty of the misdemeanor in July, but the court vacated the verdict after a court error meant the jury received documents it should not have had.

Mell said Ellsworth signed the plea agreement because he doesn’t want to be in front of a court that already miscommunicated to the jury.

Mell said the plea agreement allows him to ask the state Supreme Court to decide the legal issues, and there are many in this case.

In a statement provided by a legislative staff member, Ellsworth said he is not admitting guilt, but he is choosing not to fight “in this courtroom.”

“A second trial in the same courtroom made me uncomfortable even though the judge insisted he and his staff would be fair,” Ellsworth said.

The contracts were terminated in early 2025 but ethical implications of the case dominated the 2025 Montana Legislature.

The Montana Senate censured Ellsworth in April 2025 after its own ethics inquiry.

During the session, Ellsworth denied wrongdoing, and he did so again in a statement Tuesday.

He said he hired “a trusted company,” the Department of Administration wrote the final agreement, and the Governor’s Office approved the funding.

At trial this summer, the Department of the Administration director described the final contracts as “putting lipstick on a pig,” and the governor’s budget director said it had no input on the documents.

Mell said Tuesday the plea agreement has been “stayed,” or suspended, pending the appeal, so no penalty is imposed at this time.

Department of Justice spokespeople did not respond to a request for comment late Tuesday.

The DOJ filed charges after the Legislative Auditor, responding to a fraud, waste and abuse hotline tip, found Ellsworth abused his power and wasted state resources, and the auditor submitted a referral to the DOJ.

In the statement provided to media, Ellsworth outlined conditions of the plea agreement as follows:

No jail time, or 180 days fully suspended;

Six months of law-abiding behavior;

A $500 fine and $85 statutory surcharge;

Right to appeal is intact; and

Forfeiture of office, although his term ends on Jan. 6, 2027.

In his statement, Ellsworth said the case had cost “countless nights of frustration,” but it had been an honor to represent his constituents.