Fritz and The Tantrums, a golden sunset and the Kettlehouse Amp

Against a golden summer sky, Fritz and The Tantrums delighted a full house at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Missoula.

Fitz and The Tantrums formed in Los Angeles in 2008. The music of this unique band is difficult to categorize, incorporating elements of pop songcraft and soul sounds.

The band's first album, Pickin' Up the Pieces, was released in 2010 to wide critical acclaim. Since then, the band has been going strong. Fitz and The Tantrums has toured the world and released three more albums.

One of the band's first big breaks was singing with Daryl Hall on his web series Live at Daryl's House. In Fitz and the Tantrum's appearance, the band performed old Hall and Oates songs like Sara as well as FATT songs.

The group's opening slot on a Maroon 5 tour came thanks to the band's frontman, Adam Levine. He was introduced to Fitz and The Tantrums' music by his tattoo artist, who knew he'd love the sound.

The sibling trio from Oregon - The We Three - opened the Missoula show.