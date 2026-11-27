William Munoz

(Missoula Current) After Halloween, Thanksgiving can feel like an afterthought as Christmas and football take center stage. As a way to jump into the spirit of Thanksgiving, Bozeman’s “Sweet Groovalicious Funk Machine” brought its 12th Funksgiving to the Wilma Theatre.

This is the ultimate 70’s dance party. They sell out the Elm in hometown Bozeman and Missoula’s Wilma, the only shows they produce.

This year, a special guest vocalist, Revel Day, joined powerhouse vocalist Adryon de Leon, along with Paige Resmussen and Kelley Sinclair, to bring their energetic funk, soul and disco music to the 70’s attired ready-to-dance crowd.

This concert is one of the reasons to be thankful for the music scene that is vibrant and alive in Montana. Butte’s Desperate Electric opened the evening. They are a favorite as they infuse elements of funk, R&B and disco, along with modern production that creates a unique musical experience.

The Sweet Groovalicious Funk Machine at the Wilma(William Munoz/Missoula Current) . The Sweet Groovalicious Funk Machine at the Wilma(William Munoz/Missoula Current) .

The Sweet Groovalicious Funk Machine at the Wilma(William Munoz/Missoula Current) . The Sweet Groovalicious Funk Machine at the Wilma(William Munoz/Missoula Current) .

The Sweet Groovalicious Funk Machine at the Wilma(William Munoz/Missoula Current) . The Sweet Groovalicious Funk Machine at the Wilma(William Munoz/Missoula Current) .

The Sweet Groovalicious Funk Machine at the Wilma(William Munoz/Missoula Current) . The Sweet Groovalicious Funk Machine at the Wilma(William Munoz/Missoula Current) .