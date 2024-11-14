Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A subdivision approved 23 years ago that's now nearly complete received an extension Thursday to file the last two phases of the project.

Citing the need for homes, Missoula County granted a three-year extension to Grant Creek Village, saying the development required by zoning in the final two phases can be challenging.

County planner Patrick Swart said the Planned Unit Development created for the subdivision requires a multi-family, live-work housing option.

“The developer has had a difficult time identifying demand or interest in the multi-family, live-work-style development that's required for the zoning,” said Swart. “We've received a variety of requests for these extensions in the past and some of those prior requests have echoed similar sentiments, noting things like additional time needed to market these kinds of lots, and market uncertainty.”

The county approved Grant Creek Village in 2001, though the property has since been annexed into the city and is nearly built out. The development includes 229 lots in 16 phases off Expressway Boulevard near the airport.

Swart said phases one through 14 have been filed. But the lots related to the final two phases remain vacant and the county's extension is good through October 2027.

“This is an example of another developer requesting an extension and not government clogging up the works,” said Commissioner Dave Strohmaier. “We'd love to see these lots occupied by homes.”

Aside from the housing style required in the project's zoning, Swart said the developers expressed other challenges requiring the extension. Much of those are related to the economy.

“They cited primarily economic conditions such as high material costs, supply shortages, limited contractor availability and currently high interest rates,” said Swart.