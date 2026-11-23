Kyle Pfannenstiel

(Idaho Capital Sun) Two Idaho lawmakers from Ada County are teaming up to introduce a bill to regulate high powered e-motorbikes, citing an uptick injuries.

Rep. Brooke Green, a Boise Democrat, and Sen. Treg Bernt, a Meridian Republican, on Thursday announced they plan to introduce a bill during the upcoming legislative session to require so-called e-motos — which they say can reach over 30 mph but are often marketed as e-bikes — to be classified as motorcycles. That change would require riders of e-motos to have a driver’s license with a motorcycle endorsement to ride on public roads, and for the vehicles to meet certain requirements to be considered street legal, the lawmakers say.

Since the start of the year, Idaho emergency rooms have seen nearly 1,900 visits due to electric mobility devices, a category that also includes e-bikes and e-scooters, according to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Young boys, between the ages of 11 and 15, accounted for 306 of the visits — the most of any demographic reported. An Idaho Statesman report published earlier Thursday highlighted the spike in injuries.

“Families are spending thousands of dollars on what they believe are bicycles, without realizing their 14-year-old cannot legally ride them down Eagle Road or on the Greenbelt,” Bernt and Green said in a joint statement. “Kids are getting seriously hurt, and we need to address this before more injuries occur.”

Ahead of the holiday season, the lawmakers urged parents to not buy e-motos for children who can’t legally drive motorcycles on public roads.

The proposed statewide change seems similar to an action the city of Boise took earlier this year.

Other cities have taken notice, too.

Meridian in July launched an education campaign focused on the use of e-bikes and e-motorcycles, BoiseDev reported. Nampa in September passed an ordinance adding local regulations, including barring e-motos from sidewalks and greenbelts if they can reach speeds in excess of 28 miles per hour, the Idaho Statesman reported.

“There’s nothing wrong with enjoying these vehicles in the desert or on our public lands where motorized recreation is permitted, but motorcycles do not belong on the Greenbelt, sidewalks, or other pedestrian spaces,” the lawmakers added. “We want parents to have the facts before making expensive holiday purchases, and we’re working on bipartisan legislation to establish clear rules that keep our communities safe.”