Kyle Pfannenstiel

(Idaho Capital Sun) About two-thirds of Idaho’s more than 1 million registered voters cast ballots in the midterm election held earlier this month, according to finalized state election data.

The turnout didn’t eclipse rates from 2018, when the governor seat was open without an incumbent, but this year’s election still turned out to be the state’s largest midterm election, with about 734,000 voters showing up, Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane said Tuesday. McGrane, the state’s top election official, attributes that last metric to the state’s years as one of the nation’s fastest growing states.

“It really was a successful election,” McGrane said. “When you think about 734,000 people going through and doing the same thing. That’s a huge Herculean effort.”

Weeks after the Nov. 3 general election, the Idaho State Board of Canvassers on Tuesday certified the results of the election as official. At the board’s meeting at the Idaho State Capitol, officials delved into the results of audits of counties’ election results — including in two counties that underreported votes — and reflected on lessons learned from the election.

The final results showed that no races in Idaho were close enough to warrant a free recount, McGrane said. But he said there still might be a recount in a county assessor race in Shoshone County.

Here’s a few snapshots about how voters turned out to vote earlier this month: