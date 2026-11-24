Alixel Cabrera

(Utah News Dispatch) Amid multiple legal disputes between Utah leaders and Kalshi, the prediction market platform has paused operations in the state.

A spokesperson for Kalshi attributed the action “to the adverse final judgment in federal court,” in a lawsuit the company filed challenging a 2026 state law that included proposition bets in the definition of the state’s constitutional gambling ban, which allowed state officials to prohibit prediction market companies’ operations within state limits.

The company is immediately putting residency restrictions in place based on information users provided when opening their accounts, the spokesperson said, and then will enforce the block with a GPS-based tool.

As the company geofenced Utah, the court hasn’t yet ruled on a Commodity Futures Trading Commission emergency request for a relief “holding that Utah gambling laws are preempted and unenforceable,” since, the commission argues, derivatives markets are governed by federal law, according to the complaint.

“This is an unfortunate outcome for the more than 177,000 Utahns who use Kalshi. We will continue to fight this in court, and we look forward to returning to Utah once our legal position is vindicated,” Jacki McGavick, spokesperson for Kalshi said in a statement.

At the same time, Kalshi is also facing criminal charges in Utah — 12 online gambling promotion felony charges, one felony count of pattern of unlawful activity, and a misdemeanor charge for general gambling promotion according to charging documents filed by Utah Attorney General Derek Brown in October.

On Monday, Brown told reporters he was “thrilled” about Kalshi blocking operations in the state.

“We’ve asked them to follow the law. We’ve asked them that, ultimately, gambling products are illegal in Utah. It’s illegal under our state constitution, and we’re thrilled that they have made that decision,” Brown said. “And we’ll now look at what options we take at this point. But I’ll be meeting with my prosecutor shortly to figure out where we go at this point.”

While the state has secured a substantial legal victory in court, Kalshi has avoided criminal charges — similar to those filed in Utah — in Arizona courts.

Utah’s Attorney General also filed a civil lawsuit against Kalshi in October, accusing the company of a “brazen pattern of unlawful conduct.” Now that Kalshi has blocked its operations in the state, Brown said his office will review how that will affect that challenge.