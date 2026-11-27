Aspen Ford

(Washington State Standard) Washington and Oregon are dealing with some of the highest tides of the year this week.

For the second day, king tides along the coast are causing flooding. The high, seasonally occurring tides aren’t expected to cease until Nov. 30.

In Washington, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning stretching from Grays Harbor County to Whatcom County, the northernmost county along the state’s coast, for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

In Oregon, the same warning is in effect for the northwest coast and the south central coast.

Immediate flooding will occur along the water, but could stretch further depending on elevation.

In Washington, “we’re anticipating about in general three to four feet of inundation,” said Anna Lindman, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

“There could certainly be closed roads,” she said. “We’re just trying to urge people to never drive through water because one, you can’t tell how deep it is, and two, these are strong tides, so there might be a strong current associated with it.”

On Tuesday, the first day that the king tides arrived, a video of a man and his dog getting swept up by waves at Cannon Beach circulated online. Both were uninjured, but the video demonstrates how strong the pull of the tides can be.

Washington is facing the combination of a storm system, seasonally occurring high waves and the El Niňo, which warms water, pulling it into the coast.

But, Lindman said, “we’re lucky” because the weather event did not turn into a bomb cyclone.