Missoula County ballot return rate at 65%, on pace with 2022

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Voter turnout in Missoula County was on track late Tuesday afternoon to match the last midterm election, and local officials plan to work deep into the night verifying and tallying votes.

Missoula County Elections Supervisor Bradly Seaman said voter turnout appeared strong, led largely by mail-in ballots.

“Right now, we're sitting at a 65% ballot return rate,” he said. “We don't yet know how many people have voted at the polling places.”

In the 2022 midterm, 75% of all eligible voters voted in Missoula County. Seaman believes this year's election could surpass that figure given the interest in this year's races.

“We're hoping to blow those national averages out of the water,” Seaman said of the turnout. “We're gearing up to make sure every ballot gets counted and every voter gets to vote.”

Democrats had a candidate in every race in Missoula County, something Republicans failed to achieve. Missoula County Commissioner Juanita Vero, a democrat, ran unopposed, as did Monica Tranel, a Democrat running for House District 92 in Missoula.

County Clerk and Recorder Tyler Gernant, Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen and County Attorney Matt Jennings all ran as Democrats and were unopposed by a Republican.

Seaman said it's not known how many voters in Missoula County are registered as a Democrat or Republican.

“In the state, we don't track party affiliation,” he said.

Seaman also wasn't sure if any members of the Department of Justice were present Tuesday at the election center, though other federal watchdogs were.

“We do have a couple of observers from the House of Representatives,” Seaman said. “We want to invite this to be open to everyone, so they can come and see the hard work that our teams are doing right now to enfranchise as many voters as we can.”