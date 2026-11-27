(Missoula Current) The number of new apprentices in Montana increased nearly 38% over the year before, placing the state fifth nationally in apprenticeship growth, the state said this week.

According to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor, in fiscal year 2026, new apprentices in Montana increased 37.9% compared to 5.7% percent nationally. The number of active apprentices also increased 23% percent in Montana compared to 7% percent nationally.

The state currently has more than 3,100 active apprentices, with 1,265 new apprentices starting programs this calendar year.

“Through apprenticeships, Montana businesses are investing in their workers and more Montanans are earning a paycheck while gaining the skills they need to build a stronger future,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a statement.

In 2025, a record 814 Montana businesses sponsored apprenticeships with programs operating in 47 counties. Registered Apprenticeship combines paid, supervised, on-the-job experience with direct instruction and a nationally recognized credential, allowing employers to train workers for their specific workforce needs.

According to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, apprenticeship graduates earned an average of $72,000 one year after completing their programs, compared to Montana’s statewide average wage of $58,000.

Approximately 82% of those who completed an apprenticeship were working for a Montana employer five years after graduation, compared to 54% of graduates from the Montana University System.

“Apprenticeship gives employers a way to build their workforce and Montanans a way to earn a paycheck while preparing for a rewarding career,” Montana Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Sarah Swanson said. “By working directly with employers to develop new pathways, we’re helping more industries use this proven training model and opening more doors for Montana workers.”