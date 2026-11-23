Clark Corbin

(Idaho Capital Sun) A mule deer buck that was killed by a hunter in Idaho along the Snake River near the border with Oregon has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials said.

The positive test marked the first time chronic wasting disease has been detected in Unit 13, which is located in Idaho County and is bordered by the Snake River on the west and the Salmon River on the east.

The location is about a half mile from the Oregon border, Idaho state officials said in a Wednesday press release.

Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is a contagious, incurable and fatal neurological disease that can be transmitted between hooved mammals such as elk, moose and deer.

The disease was first detected in Idaho in 2021.

In announcing the positive CWD test, Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials said tissue samples provided by hunters help give state officials important insight into where the disease is occurring and how common it is.

“With the hunting season now concluded in Unit 13, we encourage the public to continue supporting CWD surveillance by reporting road-killed deer and elk, animals found dead, and animals exhibiting unusual behavior,” said Stacey Dauwalter, IDFG Wildlife Health Program coordinator. “These reports and samples are essential to helping us monitor the disease.”

Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials said they have tested more than 3,500 elk and deer for chronic wasting disease so far this year.

The recent positive test for the mule deer buck killed near the Oregon border marked the first CWD detection outside units that have previously had elk and deer test positive for CWD, Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials said.

State officials said their priority is to keep the percentage of animals infected low so that big game populations will remain healthy. However, they said CWD cannot be eliminated because it remains in the environment for decades.

More information about chronic wasting disease is available on the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s website.