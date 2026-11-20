Mia Maldonado

(Oregon Capital Chronicle) The Oregon Health Authority has confirmed the first human case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus this year.

The confirmation comes one week after Oregon confirmed its first case of the virus in dairy cattle in Morrow County — where health officials also tracked the human case.

Commonly known as bird flu, the virus has killed millions of wild birds and domestic poultry over the last two years. It’s highly contagious and transmissible to different species, though it is not known to spread human-to-human. Health officials say the human case poses an extremely low risk to the public.

“This is not cause for alarm,” said Melissa Sutton, medical director for respiratory viral pathogens at the health authority. “Rather, it is evidence that the surveillance and response system we have in place is working. Our goal is to ensure that all symptomatic farm workers receive prompt testing and treatment to prevent severe disease.”

The affected individual was treated with the antiviral medicine oseltamivir and did not require hospitalization, according to the health authority.

Most bird flu cases in the country occur among people who work closely with infected birds, dairy cows or other animals, or people who have consumed contaminated products from infected animals, such as raw milk.

Federal and state health officials recommend against consuming raw milk because of the risk of contamination with bacteria and viruses, including bird flu.

Signs of bird flu in humans can include eye redness, fever and respiratory symptoms such as a cough, sore throat or runny nose. Headaches, muscle aches and fatigue may also occur, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The flu vaccine does not protect against the bird flu. However, seasonal flu vaccines can reduce the risk of getting sick with human influenza viruses, which in turn can reduce the risk of getting sick with both viruses, according to the CDC.

The case is the first human infection of the bird flu in Oregon since 2024, when an individual associated with a commercial poultry outbreak was identified to have contracted the virus, according to the health authority.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has tracked five cases of bird flu this year, three of which occurred in January in backyard poultry in Umatilla and Tillamook counties. The fourth case occurred in an egg laying poultry operation in Clackamas County.