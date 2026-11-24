(Missoula Current) Partnership Health Center this month landed two new physician assistants, helping expand the clinics access to care.

Andrew Baguley and Taylor Hughes are now accepting new patients.

“We are excited to add these talented and compassionate providers to Partnership Health Center,” Lara Salazar, CEO of Partnership Health Center, said in a statement. “Each is a valuable asset to our organization and will help us expand access to high-quality care for our community.”

Baguley is a physician assistant who joined Partnership Health after practicing in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He has a special interest in geriatrics, cardiology, and palliative care.

Hughes also is a physician assistant who joined Partnership after four years in emergency medicine in Iowa. She is professionally interested in preventive care, chronic disease management, and acute care.

Physician assistants (PAs) are essential to modern health care, according to the clinic. They help expand access to care in rural and underserved communities, ease provider shortages, and deliver comprehensive, team-based care.