Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The Poverello Center hopes to renovate a dated building on West Broadway to expand a program that places homeless veterans into stable housing on their path toward independence.

On Thursday, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency approved the Poverello's request to begin the work and return at a later time for funding permitted under state law.

“It plans to renovate the existing structure on Scott Street and West Broadway for the expansion of the Housing Montana Heroes program,” said Annie Gorski, deputy director at MRA. “Earlier this year, a new building with 16 studio apartments for homeless veterans was constructed at the site. Renovating this (other) structure will create four more units to the program.”

The Poverello plans to begin abating known hazards in the building in January. That work could qualify for funding from the Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund. MRA may also cover some facade improvements once abatement is complete.

“There's asbestos, mold and methamphetamine from the previous use of this building that needs to be taken care of before anything happens,” said Matt Larson, a project administrator with the Poverello. “This approval allows us begin on that timeline.”

Thursday's approval of the Poverello's “proceed without prejudice” request doesn't commit MRA to fund future work. Approval of that will be considered at a later time and may include facade improvements or, if the building cannot be reused, a funding request from MRA's Public Improvement Program.

Regardless of what path the Poverello takes, it must remove hazardous materials from the property.

“The Poverello needs to remediate asbestos and other hazardous materials in the building before renovation can begin,” said Gorski. “They would like to begin that work in January.”