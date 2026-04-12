Regents to take up president hire for University of Montana

Keila Szpaller

(Daily Montanan) The Montana Board of Regents is taking up the hire of Jeremiah Shinn for University of Montana president at a special meeting on April 14.

Shinn, interim president of Boise State University, visited the Missoula campus earlier this week after emerging as the sole finalist out of more than 70 applicants, according to earlier information from the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.

At the meeting, the Board of Regents will consider employment terms that include an annual salary of $467,197 and annual deferred compensation of $76,875, according to the agenda item. The terms also include a university-owned residence.

The start date would be July 1, 2026. Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian has taken on interim president duties and will continue to do so until then.

The Board of Regents is considering the hire because former UM President Seth Bodnar announced his resignation in January and subsequently filed to run for U.S. Senate as an independent.

Christian undertook an expedited hire to preserve momentum at the Missoula flagship and said he had never seen a pool of candidates with so much presidential experience — many had served in the role in some capacity.

Christian said Shinn rose to the top because he was “a fit” with UM and has a deep background in student affairs.

In May 2025, the Board of Regents approved $455,802 salaries for presidents at both UM and Montana State University and Commissioner Christian, along with deferred compensation of $75,000, all effective July 1, 2025.

Galen Hollenbaugh, spokesperson for the Commissioner’s Office, said because Shinn’s start date is July 1, his salary reflects the 2.5% increase from the 2025 legislative session effective in 2026.

“President Tessman and Commissioner Christian will also receive the scheduled increase, and the salaries will be at the same level,” Hollenbaugh said in an email.

The UM president’s house near campus has been on the market for $2.895 million, but Hollenbaugh said it will be off the market, and Shinn will plan to occupy it.