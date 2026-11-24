Laura Lundquist

(Missoula Current) Public pushback has convinced the U.S. Forest Service to do an environmental study prior to permitting the proposed Sheep Creek exploration mining project.

On Friday, the Bitterroot National Forest announced that it will conduct an environmental assessment of the Sheep Creek Rare Earth Exploration Project instead of pushing the project through with minimal public input using a categorical exclusion.

West Fork District Ranger Dan Pliley made the decision after receiving more than 6,500 public comments, along with agency consultation and an interdisciplinary review, according to the announcement. More than 50 organizations and government entities - including the Ravalli and Missoula County Boards of Commissioners, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, and Ravalli County Economic Development Authority - gave the Forest dozens of reasons why a higher-level environmental review was needed.

Organizations and members of the public celebrated on Friday, calling it “a win.”

“In Darby, we know what it means to treat our land and waters well. Sure, the exploration company tried to open an office here, but this is my home. Not theirs. So I’m really proud that thousands of people of the Bitterroot have upheld that, for our waters and our community well-being, only the highest level of respect and review is acceptable,” said Darby resident Nicole Norton. “And I’m grateful that the Forest Service listened to us.”

In 2026, the Bitterroot Water Partnership, Montana Trout Unlimited and American Rivers started an initiative called “Don’t Pollute the ‘Root” to inform the public about the exploration project and to ensure the Forest Service allowed public input. As a result, local farmers and ranchers, fishing outfitters and local businesses have added their voices to the opposition. More than 500 showed up to an Aug. 18 meeting in Hamilton to oppose the exploration proposal.

American Rivers and the Bitterroot Water Partnership conducted an analysis of the public comments by randomly selecting 125. They found more than 99% were opposed to US Critical Materials’ draft plan, and 92% wanted the Bitterroot Forest to conduct an environmental review of the plan before issuing an exploration permit. Only 14 comments supported the plan.

The Sheep Creek mine project sits on public land managed by the Bitterroot National Forest. Under the General Mining Law of 1872, holders of mining claims have a right to explore for minerals on federal lands. However, the Forest Service is required to analyze project plans to set reasonable requirements for protecting surface resources.

On Aug. 14, the Bitterroot National Forest opened a 30-day comment period on the proposed exploratory mining in the headwaters of the Bitterroot River after the mining company, US Critical Materials Corporation, submitted a new plan of operations in mid-June and opened an office in Darby. The company plans to dig or drill for rare earth minerals at four locations near the confluence of Sheep Creek and the West Fork of the Bitterroot River.

“Rare earth elements,” are 17 elements, dubbed “heavy metals,” that have various electronic and magnetic properties that make them useful in an ever-expanding array of electronic components, magnetic materials, lasers, industrial processes and rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles.

In early July, the Bitterroot Forest indicated it would conduct an environmental assessment and release its decision in July 2027 with an estimated exploration start date of October 2027. But by the end of the month, the Bitterroot Forest announced it would use a categorical exclusion instead to move the project along because it was being permitted under the FAST-41 program.

In November 2025, the Federal Permitting Council selected the Sheep Creek Project for FAST-41 permitting. Passed in 2015, the FAST Act was intended to streamline approval of federal transportation projects. But in 2025, the Trump administration started using the FAST Act to fast-track critical-mineral mining projects by limiting environmental review and reducing permitting requirements as part of Trump's American Energy Dominance program.

According to Friday’s announcement, the Forest Service will continue to develop an updated FAST-41 permitting schedule that reflects the requirements of the environmental assessment and permitting process.

In 1953, deposits of rare-earth metals were discovered in the 7-square-mile Sheep Creek Columbite Deposit Mine Site, which has been studied and sampled since the early 1960s. After some initial mineral exploration in 2022, U.S. Critical Materials Corp. announced in January 2023 that it had discovered “the highest-grade (rare-earth element) deposit in the United States” among its 223 mining claims near Sheep Creek.

Contact reporter Laura Lundquist at lundquist@missoulacurrent.com.