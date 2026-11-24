Keila Szpaller

(Daily Montanan) State Auditor James Brown announced Monday his office helped secure more than $443,000 in restitution for victims of securities fraud in Montana since July.

The money is for victims to financially recover when getting full restitution from fraudsters is not possible, the agency said in a news release.

It said the auditor and Montana Legislature created the fund in 2011, called the Lynne Egan Memorial Securities Restitution Assistance Fund.

Brown will ask the 2027 Montana Legislature to renew it so it doesn’t expire in June 2027. The news release said renewal is a legislative priority for Brown.

The funds come from voluntary contributions, legal settlements with the agency, and a portion of fees paid by companies offering securities in Montana, the news release said. No general fund dollars are used, according to the Auditor’s Office.

Brown said the fund is a critical tool that helps victims of fraud recover from “life-changing losses” and get back on their feet.

“Oftentimes, the restitution only covers a fraction of the total loss, but it can mean all the difference to victims of fraud,” Brown said in a statement.

An agency committee reviews applications for restitution on a quarterly basis, and Brown approves them for payment, the news release said.

It said the fund has provided $569,000 in restitution so far in 2026, including $443,000 the last three months.

Ethan Holmes, spokesperson for the Auditor’s Office, said the figures have been the following in recent fiscal years:

$341,000 in 2022,

$11,700 in 2023,

$125,000 in 2024, and

$0 in 2025.

Holmes said the office received just one referral in 2025, but it was not for a case their office handled. Generally, he said, payments are escalating.

“We’re just seeing, in general, bigger fraud losses,” Holmes said.

He said the increase also may be due in part to an increased threshold for payments to vulnerable people.

The news release said victims of securities fraud who have had their cases prosecuted or handled by the Auditor’s Office may receive up to $25,000 or 25% of their losses, whichever is less.

However, victims considered a “vulnerable person” under Montana law, which includes people older than 60, can receive as much as $50,000 or 50% of their losses.

Additional information is available at csimt.gov/restitution-assistance-fund.