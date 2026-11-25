Ashley Murray

WASHINGTON (Stateline) — President Donald Trump pardoned two turkeys named Freedom and Feathers Tuesday, a Thanksgiving White House tradition that dates back to the George H.W. Bush administration.

Trump used the brief event on the White House South Lawn to tout renovations, including a new granite helipad and progress on the ballroom, where he said next year’s turkeys will receive accommodations.

The two turkeys this year from West Virginia, presented by the trade group the National Turkey Federation, stayed in a suite at the nearby luxury Willard InterContinental Hotel.

“Unfortunately for 200 years, the White House lacked appropriate accommodations to host such distinguished guests. They've done this for a long time. We've saved a lot of turkeys, but I'm pleased to announce that next year we'll be able to have a special location right over there,” Trump said, signaling to the construction site for a 90,000-square-foot ballroom where the East Wing stood.

Construction has continued after the U.S. Supreme Court stayed an injunction in August against further progress on the structure.

The modern White House turkey pardon began in 1989, according to the White House Historical Association. The tradition of presenting a turkey to the president began with President Harry Truman, the association says.

Trump acknowledged West Virginia farmers Scott and Becky Rightsell, who raised the turkeys on their farm in Pendleton County.

“We won West Virginia by 45 points. At least I did when I was on the ballot,” Trump said, inflating his margin in the 2024 presidential election. He defeated former Vice President Kamala Harris in the state by 41.9 percentage points, according to The Associated Press.

“I don’t know what the hell happened with this last election. Somebody, please explain it to me,” Trump said.

Both Trump and Vice President JD Vance have attributed the drubbing to the administration’s ongoing war with Iran, which significantly raised gas and diesel prices.

Outgoing U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., stood beside Trump as he delivered the traditional pardon. Johnson has announced he will not remain in House Republican leadership after Democrats overwhelmingly won the majority of the House in the 2026 midterms.

All national Republican incumbents in West Virginia won their races.

Trump hosted the pardon just hours after he awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The medal is considered the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Giuliani was instrumental in perpetuating Trump’s false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election.