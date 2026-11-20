Ashley Murray

WASHINGTON (Stateline) — Nearly all U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday again blocked a House-passed War Powers Resolution to stop President Donald Trump’s war with Iran unless expressly authorized by Congress, sending mixed messages on the unpopular conflict after both GOP-led chambers passed a similar measure earlier this year.

The vote marked the first chance for lawmakers to take a stand on the record regarding the Iran war since voters delivered abysmal losses for Republicans in the midterms. Americans, who have watched gas and diesel prices skyrocket since the conflict began, repeatedly expressed disapproval for the Iran war in public polls before and after the November election.

The largely symbolic measure on the Senate floor Thursday, called a concurrent resolution, does not require the president’s signature or carry the force of law behind it. Trump ignored a similar War Powers Resolution cleared by Congress June 23.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., one of the most vocal proponents of the Iran War Powers Resolutions, said Trump has an obligation to listen to lawmakers and voters.

“Who has the power to declare war? Only one branch, Article One. When both houses have said this war is illegal: Stop it, or get an authorization. The president can't veto the Constitution,” Kaine said Thursday outside the Senate chamber.

“The American people have spoken even more loudly about why this is such a bad idea,” he added.

The measure, H.Con.Res. 93, sponsored in the House by Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., failed the Senate by a vote of 48-51.

Origins of resolutions

Congress created the measure during the Vietnam War era to rein in President Richard Nixon’s military campaign in Southeast Asia that resulted in tens of thousands of American service member deaths, and Vietnamese civilian deaths in estimates from hundreds of thousands to millions.

The handful of Republican senators who voted in favor of Thursday’s Iran War Powers Resolution included Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine, who recently lost her bid for reelection. The trio have consistently voted in favor of directing Trump to stop his Middle East military campaign.

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman voted no, continuing his streak of opposing an Iran War Powers Resolution more than a dozen times.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut was absent, as he is recovering from a stroke.

Cassidy and Tillis

When the House-passed measure squeaked by in the Senate in June, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy joined Collins, Murkowski and Paul in supporting the symbolic resolution.

At that time Cassidy was just over a month out from losing the Republican primary in Louisiana after Trump endorsed one of his opponents.

The Louisiana Republican voted against the War Powers Resolution Thursday.

Similarly, in September, Cassidy opposed a House-passed Iran War Powers Resolution that failed on the Senate floor in a 49-50 vote.

During that Sept. 24 vote, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who is retiring, joined Collins, Murkowski and Paul in supporting the measure. Tillis cast a “no” vote Thursday.

Tillis announced his retirement last year after Trump publicly threatened to primary him when the North Carolina senator voted against the president’s “one big beautiful” tax and spending cuts package.

Tillis’ and Cassidy’s offices did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pulling war funding?

Kaine said Democrats, who assume the majority in the Senate in January, are looking for a different path to stop the Iran war.

“We can't make a president follow the law if he's going to violate the law. So when we have the gavels, we are contemplating other things, and we're actually contemplating things in connection with the (continuing resolution funding) discussion,” Kaine said.

Lawmakers have until Dec. 11 to approve a stopgap funding bill to keep the government functioning.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the chamber’s highest ranking Democratic appropriator, said on the Senate floor Thursday that a Democratic Congress “means Donald Trump is absolutely not getting his one-and-a-half trillion-dollar war budget, or the nearly $70 million he wants to bankroll the Iran war.”

“There is no way on God’s green earth that I’m going to let Republicans jam through a funding bill that blows war spending through the roof,” she said.