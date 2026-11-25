Tim Henderson

(Stateline) Turkey production for Thanksgiving has increased this year for the first time since avian diseases reduced supplies for years, but prices still rose as labor shortages created bottlenecks, according to federal reports.

Turkey farmers, like other livestock producers, say they need more foreign workers as immigration crackdowns and the ending of protected status for many immigrants take a toll on their workforce. Many producers support proposed bipartisan federal legislation to give them more access to visas for temporary workers.

Disruptions to Temporary Protected Status for some immigrants “could create significant operational challenges and further tighten an already constrained labor market,” Leslee Oden, CEO of the National Turkey Federation, wrote in an October op-ed supporting the federal visa legislation.