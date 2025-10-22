Viewpoint: City Council needs inclusive leadership

Laurie Francis

We need and want David Quatrochi’s voice at the City Council table. His thoughtful leadership is collaborative and compassionate, rooted in the belief that Missoula thrives when every voice is heard.

DQ’s campaign is about building a “big tent” where all are welcomed, especially those whose voices have been marginalized.

Current council policies often cater to privileged interests, leaving many residents feeling excluded. Unlike Mike Nugent, who is supported by real estate PACs and has promoted rule changes that silence minority voices, DQ refuses money from powerful interests and prioritizes equity and opportunity for all.

Whether you’re a renter, homeowner, student, or struggling to make ends meet, David’s inclusive approach ensures you will be heard.

One of David’s most remarkable qualities is his ability to listen. He engages directly with constituents through meetings and events, building trust and understanding across Missoula. Centering the voices of the neighborhood councils, DQ will respond to local needs and issues. This ensures council actions reflect real community priorities.

Missoula faces new challenges and opportunities, and David’s authentic commitment to connection and empowerment is exactly what the city needs. He is not just another politician, but a neighbor, listener, and champion for every Missoulian. Voting for David (Ward 4) means choosing a city council that truly reflects the hopes and needs of our community.