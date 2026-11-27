We are 38 retired resource professionals with a combined 1,262 years of professional experience. We oppose the proposal for an aerial tram to be built on public land on Columbia Mountain in the upper Swan Range.

This is basically the same proposal that was previously rejected by the Flathead National Forest in 2022, but worse because this new version calls for year-round operation. It was rejected in 2022 because it was a bad idea and violated the forest plan. It is still a bad idea.

The ongoing surge of development in northwest Montana is a serious problem for resident wildlife and for the quality of life of those of us who live here. We believe it is unsound to allow the development of such mechanized tourist attractions on public land for corporate profit.

The company estimates that this tram would bring 600 to 1000 people per hour up to Columbia Mountain. How will the food waste, garbage and the thousands of gallons of sewage be dealt with in this roadless area on top?

The inevitable increase in hiking trails and mountain bike trails that will expand out from the upper location of this tram means that the footprint and negative impacts of this project will extend for many miles in every direction in the Swan Range.

The north end of the Swan Range and across Highway 2 is a key movement area for Canada lynx, grizzly bears and other species as they try to move north and south between Glacier Park and the Swan Range. Approval of this tram will block this movement and be devastating to wildlife.

There is already a tram system on the Big Mountain summit less than 14 miles from the site of this proposed tram that allows visitors to ride up the mountain to view the mountains in Glacier Park and surrounding lands

If we continue to allow proposals like this tram, we will be gradually destroying the very things that bring people to Montana. The place we know and love as western Montana will be permanently degraded if projects like this tram are approved.

The Flathead Forest should again deny this proposal for a tram on Columbia Mountain. It will add nothing positive to the Flathead Valley. What it will do is destroy more of our public lands, harm our native wildlife and contribute to the erosion of our quality of life in western Montana.

Sincerely,

Chris Servheen, Ph.D. 35 years: US Fish and Wildlife Service as Grizzly Bear Recovery Coordinator (retired). Missoula, MT.

Tim Manley, B.S. 37 years: Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks in grizzly bear research and as Grizzly Bear Management Biologist (retired). Bigfork, MT.

Diane Boyd, Ph.D. 23 years: 8 years Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks as wolf and upland bird biologist (retired), 15 years University of Montana as large carnivore researcher (retired). Kalispell, MT.

Richard Mace, Ph.D. 31 years: Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks as Research Biologist (grizzly and black bears) (retired). Primarily responsible for grizzly bear population ecology research in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem. Kalispell, MT.

Chris Smith, M.S. 47 years: Alaska, Fish, and Game as Biologist 23 years, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks as Deputy Director 13 years, Wildlife Management Institute 11 years (retired). Helena, MT.

Douglas Smith, Ph.D. 28 years: National Park Service as Biologist, Yellowstone National Park (retired). Bozeman, MT.

Kristi DuBois, M.S. 34 years: 28 years Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks as a wildlife biologist (both game and nongame) (retired); and 6 years US Fish and Wildlife Service as wildlife biologist (retired). Missoula, MT.

Jim Vashro, M.S. 39 years: Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks as Fisheries Biologist (retired). Kalispell, MT.

Douglas H. Chadwick, M.S. 43 years: 3 years wildlife technician with National Park Service, 40 years as independent wildlife biologist collaborating with various university and agency researchers. Whitefish, MT.

Tom Puchlerz, M.S. 38 years: US Forest Service as Wildlife Biologist, District Ranger, and Forest Supervisor (retired). Stevensville, MT.

Don Peters, M.S. 25 years: Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks as Fisheries Biologist (retired). Missoula, MT.

Graham Taylor, M.S. 43 years: Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks as Biologist (retired). Great Falls, MT.

Joe Fontaine B.S. 28 years: 6 years U.S. Bureau of Reclamation as Wildlife Biologist,18 years U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as Deputy Wolf Recovery Coordinator (retired), 4 years as Deputy Project Leader National Wildlife Refuge Complex (retired). Helena, MT.

Dale Becker, M.S. 39 years: 7 years as private wildlife consultant; 32 years Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes as Tribal Wildlife Program Manager (retired). Polson, MT.

Kerry R. Forsman, Ph.D. 37 years: University of Montana as Professor of Biology and Wildlife Biology (retired). Missoula MT.

Mary Maj, M.S. 32 years: US Forest Service as District and Regional Wildlife Biologist, Resource Staff Officer, and District Ranger (retired). Bozeman, MT.

Glenn Elison, M.S. 25 years: US Fish and Wildlife Service as Assistant Regional Director for Refuges and Wildlife (retired). Lewistown, MT.

Dale Harms, 28 years: US Fish and Wildlife Service as Wildlife Biologist (retired). Helena MT.

Lee H. Metzgar, Ph.D. 29 years: University of Montana as Professor of Biology (retired). 13 years as independent wildlife consultant. Missoula MT.

Maria Mantas, M.S. 36 years: US Forest Service as Biologist/Botanist; The Nature Conservancy of Montana as Science Director; and Executive Director of Swan Valley Connections. (retired). Kalispell, MT

Bruce Sterling, M.S. 38 years: Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks as Management Biologist (retired). Thompson Falls, MT.

Larry Peterman, 36 years: Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks as Fisheries Biologist (retired). Helena, MT.

Gayle Joslin, M.S. 32 years: Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks as Wildlife Management Biologist and Research Biologist (retired). Helena, MT.

Dan Carney, M.S. 31 years: Blackfeet Tribe as Senior Wildlife Biologist (retired). East Glacier, MT.

Kate Kendall, M.S. 36 years: National Park Service and US Geological Survey as Research Ecologist (retired). Columbia Falls, MT.

Gary Wolfe, Ph.D. 42 years: 4 years as Commissioner on the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, 12 years Vermejo Park Ranch as Wildlife Biologist/Manager and big game Hunting Outfitter and Guide; 15 years Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation as Wildlife Biologist/Field Director, Director of Field Operations, Chief Operating Officer, President & CEO (retired); 11 years Vital Ground Foundation as Wildlife Biologist/Executive Director (retired). Missoula, MT.

Mack Long, B.S. 31 years: Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks as Game Warden and Regional Supervisor. Charlo, MT.

Mike Phillips, M.S. 35 years: US Fish and Wildlife Service as Red Wolf Restoration Leader (retired); National Park Service as Grey Wolf Restoration Leader (retired); Turner Endangered Species Fund Executive Director; Montana State Legislator 2006-2020. Bozeman, MT.

Jay Gore, M.S. 30 years: 10 years US Forest Service as Wildlife Biologist (retired); 13 years US Fish and Wildlife Service as Wildlife Biologist (retired); 7 years Corps of Engineers as Wildlife Biologist (retired). Missoula MT.

Edward Bangs, MS. 36 years: US Fish and Wildlife Service as Wildlife Biologist on Kenai NWR and Northern Rocky Mountain Wolf Recovery Coordinator (retired). Helena, MT.

Jack Stanford, Ph.D. 36 years: Flathead Lake Biological Station as Director (retired). Bigfork, MT.

Sterling Miller, Ph.D. 21 years: Alaska Fish and Game as Wildlife Management Biologist (retired). Affiliate Professor, University of Montana. Lolo, MT.

Jina Mariani, M.S. 25 years: US Forest Service as a District, Forest and National Wildlife Biologist and Program Manager (retired). Missoula, MT.

Gary Matson, M.S. 40 years: Matson’s Laboratory aging teeth for wildlife across North America (retired). Bonner MT.

Gary Moses, B.S., 28 years: National Park Service Ranger Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park (retired). Kalispell, MT.

Lynn Johnson, B.S. 30 years: US Forest Service as District Biologist (retired) Trego, MT.

Tim Thier, M.S. 32 years: 27 years Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks as Wildlife Biologist (retired); 5 years US Fish and Wildlife Service as Wildlife Biologist (retired). Trego, MT.

Mike Jimenez, M.S. 20 years: US Fish and Wildlife Service as Grey Wolf Research and Management Biologist (retired). Big Arm, MT.