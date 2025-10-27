Viewpoint: Savage endorsed by Montana Conservation Voters

Leslie Guerreri

I am writing to voice my unwavering support for Jennifer Savage for City Council. She is thoughtful, smart, and willing to learn about the issues with people who have differing ideas.

I have known Jennifer for over 20 years in Missoula and she was my representative in Ward 1. I am proud to call her a friend and feel proud of the work she has done for our community.

Jennifer Savage was recently endorsed by Montana Conservation Voters, and the only candidate to be endorsed for Ward 3. She has been a leader on city council for almost 4 years and she will continue to stand up for equity, provide a voice for all constituents, and do the right thing during this time when it is so important.

Missoula needs Jennifer Savage’s strong voice right now on the city council. She is willing to serve to help Missoula make good decisions about growth, housing, taxes, and other pressing issues.