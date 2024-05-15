Viewpoint: UM frustratingly evasive in planning parking lots

Adam Cook

On May 13th, the Missoula city council heard public input on a proposal to raze two acres of campus space for parking lots. This was the only opportunity to provide comments, and the city had no authority to approve or deny the project- which was proposed with little notice- as UM's planning supersedes city jurisdiction.

The proposed lots would destroy the UC tennis courts, as well as a pedestrian mall between Miller and Duniway halls, creating a severe impact on the campus environment.

While several of us spoke in opposition, UM's representative at the council meeting intentionally avoided providing details on the scope and timeline of the project. It was only after the meeting that it was revealed that the demolition of campus space would begin in just one week, a fact which was even withheld from the mayor and councilmembers!

Regardless of arguments for and against the parking lots, UM's evasive approach to engagement was frustrating. Despite representing a substantial change to the use of valuable public land at taxpayer expense, the University saw fit to forcibly push past any input on its pre-ordained decision.

I hope that President Bodnar and the board of regents appreciate the degree to which such opaque decision-making compromises their symbiotic relationship with the Missoula community.

The logic behind the lots is more dubious still. The brief PDF application prepared for UM cites the University's growth as a factor demanding more parking, yet UM provides nearly as many spaces as ever while enrollment is substantially below historic highs.

More importantly, there was no acknowledgement of how other uses of the space might provide far greater benefits for the growing campus to which they refer. Indeed, even low-density residence halls would provide more student housing units than the number of parking spaces created by the proposed lots, while additional teaching space would better enable the University to accommodate a larger student body.

With land values at all-time highs, both of these alternative uses would also represent vastly greater capital improvements, and thus greater value to Montana taxpayers, than consigning the space to an asphalt wasteland.

I would be remiss, however, to ignore the role of Missoula's planning in bringing about this misadventure. Zoning in the University district has been among the city's most restrictive since being curtailed in the last few decades, with most of the area limited to single-family housing with 5400-square-foot minimum lot sizes.

Building student housing within walking distance of campus is every bit as illegal as selling methamphetamine there! Such country club zoning means that, in a growing city, the cost of housing in the neighborhood has become prohibitive. This has in turn aggravated housing shortages in other areas and pushed students and staff toward longer commutes, increasing road and parking demand.

As the city contemplates code reform in the coming months, we should view this parking land grab as a teachable moment which can encourage us to aggressively advocate for more permissive housing laws near the University, for the sake of those of us both on and off campus.