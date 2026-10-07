Viewpoint: A major step toward ending veteran homelessness

Jill Bonny

We have begun moving 16 veterans into the Clark Fork, our new Housing Montana Heroes site. This has been years in the making, and I’m so excited for our staff and the veterans we serve that we are finally here.

Housing Montana Heroes began in 2015 through a partnership between the Poverello Center and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The program provides transitional housing and supportive services to veterans experiencing homelessness, helping them access healthcare, employment, VA benefits, behavioral health services, and permanent housing.

Since the program started, Housing Montana Heroes has operated on the second floor of the Poverello Center. Veterans lived in shared rooms with shared bathrooms while working with staff to achieve their housing goals. Over the past decade, the program has helped hundreds of veterans move from homelessness into stable housing.

Over the years we operated the program inside the shelter, we served 431 veterans and provided nearly 62,000 nights of shelter. Those numbers tell us the program was working. We also realized that where someone lives matters. For veterans navigating trauma, mental health challenges, or substance use disorders, the noise and constant activity of a busy shelter can make it difficult to rest, recover, and plan for what comes next. We knew we could do better.

In 2021, an opportunity came our way that we couldn’t turn down. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offered a grant opportunity for capital projects, and we had the perfect idea and location. So in December of that year, we purchased the property formerly known as the Clark Fork Inn.

The property gave us a chance to put years of experience into designing a home for veterans moving out of homelessness. Just one block from the Poverello Center, it keeps residents close to the services and relationships they count on, including a hot meal shared with friends. It’s also close to healthcare, public transportation, employment opportunities, and the other services veterans already use.

Inside, 16 private studio-style units offer private bathrooms and kitchenettes, and something harder to find in a busy shelter: a quiet place to close the door and rest. Shared spaces include a community kitchen, a gathering room, laundry facilities, and offices for case management and supportive services. For veterans navigating trauma, mental health challenges, or substance use disorders, that combination of privacy, connection, and support can make room to recover and take the next steps toward a permanent home.

Many of the veterans moving into The Clark Fork currently stay at the Poverello Center. Their move will also free up space in our emergency shelter, where beds are in high demand.

But our work isn’t done. We are now moving on to Phase 2 of this project, which will renovate the original corner building on the property and add four additional private studio-style units for veterans.

Upon completion, the Clark Fork will provide 20 transitional housing units for veterans experiencing homelessness and continue building on more than a decade of successful work helping veterans move from homelessness to stable housing.

We are so proud of this project and thank everyone who made it possible, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the City of Missoula, Missoula County, the Montana Department of Commerce, Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, Otto Bremer Trust, Town Pump Foundation, Treacy Foundation, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, and Clearwater Credit Union.

Two years ago, we set out a goal of ending veteran homelessness. Many people said it wasn’t possible, but we know otherwise. Together as a community, we are getting even closer to making that dream a reality.

Jill Bonny, Executive Director of the Poverello Center

The Poverello Center is a nonprofit organization committed to promoting and providing a range of services to improve the health and security of people experiencing houselessness in the Missoula community. To learn more, go to thepoverellocenter.org.