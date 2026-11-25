Jason Small

Another election cycle is behind us, and as we reflect on the months of hard work, conversations, and community engagement, we are filled with gratitude. This cycle brought its share of victories and challenges, but none of it would have been possible without the support, dedication, and commitment of working Montanans and their families who joined together to fight for a better future.

First, we want to congratulate the Montana AFL-CIO-endorsed candidates who earned victories across the state. Your commitment to representing working people matters, and we look forward to working alongside you. To the candidates who came up short, we extend our sincere appreciation as well. Your willingness to step forward, stand up for working families, and put in the hard work of a campaign deserves recognition. Elections may have winners and losers, but the commitment to public service and working people does not end on Election Day.

We also want to recognize the multitudes of volunteers who made this cycle possible. From knocking on doors and making phone calls to having meaningful conversations with voters and dedicating countless hours to our efforts, you helped carry the voices of working Montanans into communities across this state. Your time, energy, and commitment made a difference, and we cannot thank you enough.

At the beginning of this election cycle, the Montana AFL-CIO made a commitment to supporting bipartisanship and backing candidates from across the political spectrum who were willing to stand up for working people. We believe that good jobs, fair wages, safe workplaces, and strong communities should never be partisan issues. That commitment produced meaningful successes, but our work is far from over.

On January 4, Montana's 70th Legislative Session will begin, bringing together new legislators and experienced lawmakers to address the challenges and opportunities facing our state. Over the coming months, decisions made inside the Capitol will have a direct impact on the lives of working Montanans.

From labor protections and workplace safety to fair tax policy, economic development, and the state budget for the next biennium, the issues before our legislators will shape Montana's future. The Montana AFL-CIO will be there every step of the way, proactively monitoring legislation, engaging with lawmakers, and advocating for policies that put working people first.

Our responsibility does not begin and end with elections. It means holding elected officials accountable, making sure workers have a seat at the table, and speaking up when decisions threaten the livelihoods of Montana families. It means fighting for good-paying jobs, protecting workers' rights, strengthening our communities, and ensuring that the people who help build this state have an opportunity to share in its success.

The election may be over, but the work continues. The Montana AFL-CIO will remain a strong, consistent voice for working families in every corner of this great state. Whether at the ballot box, in the halls of the Capitol, or in workplaces and communities across Montana, we will continue fighting for what matters most: a better future for working people. Thank you for standing with us. We look forward to continuing this fight together.

Jason Small Executive Secretary, MT AFL-CIO