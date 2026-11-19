Clark Corbin

(Idaho Capital Chronicle) Officials with The Nature Conservancy announced a $2.1 million agreement with the U.S. Forest Service to expand forest restoration activities and wildfire fuels reduction projects in Idaho and Wyoming.

The Nature Conservancy, or TNC for short, will provide additional workforce to support prescribed fires, ecological thinning and other work to reduce overgrowth that fuels wildfires, The Nature Conservancy said in a press release issued Monday.

Prescribed fires are planned and controlled fires that are intentionally set by land managers or firefighters to remove excess vegetation or dead wood and brush that can fuel wildfires, or accomplish other ecological goals.

“Hazardous fuels reduction projects remain a critical tool for protecting communities across Idaho and Wyoming from the growing threat of high‑severity wildfire,” Great Basin Geographic Area Fire Director Ben Newburn said in a written statement. “Through the Forest Service’s focus on active management, we are strategically reducing dense vegetation and restoring more natural fire behavior to support the development of healthier, more diverse and more resilient landscapes.”

“Progress at this scale is only possible through strong collaboration,” Newburn added. “Our partnership with The Nature Conservancy plays an essential role in expanding capacity, aligning scientific expertise, and accelerating work that safeguards both communities and forests.”

The funding will support fuel reduction projects in the wildland urban interface – the area where human development and undeveloped wild lands meet. Projects will take place in the Caribou-Targhee, Payette and Salmon-Challis national forests in Idaho and the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, where existing agreements with the U.S. Forest Service are in place, officials said.

“Recognizing the vital role of prescribed fire and ecological thinning to restore forests — and the great need for more workforce capacity to accomplish it — TNC has spent years developing strong partnerships with the U.S. Forest Service,” Matthew Ward, The Nature Conservancy Idaho forest and fire program manager, said in a written statement. “This agreement enables us to expand proven, proactive restoration strategies and make an even bigger impact for forests and communities in Idaho and Wyoming.”