(Missoula Current) In order to coexist with wolves, the Western attitude needs to incorporate the indigenous worldview, and new tools can help. However, the adoption of both always takes time.

That’s the conclusion of four panelists who spoke at the Wilma Theater Wednesday night following a nearly sold-out screening of a new documentary, “In the Company of Wolves: An American Journey” directed by Susan Kucera.

Narrated by Jeff Bridges, who sent a recorded greeting to the crowd, the 83-minute documentary traces the evolution of human attitudes toward wolves, from hunter-gatherers, who, like Native Americans, considered wolves and other wildlife to be relatives, to more agrarian and urban groups, such as the Greeks, medieval English, and U.S. pilgrims, who came to view wolves as an enemy and used it to represent the Judeo-Christian devil.

In the U.S., the Puritans and those who moved West under the 19th-century belief of Manifest Destiny sought to eliminate everything wild that might thwart their efforts to domesticate and dominate, and some still retain that mindset. With the blessing of the federal government, settlers exterminated wolves and almost wiped out buffalo and mountain lions.

Now, as research has revealed the essential roles that species fill, people are trying to restore Western ecosystems by reintroducing species such as wolves. Acknowledging predators aren’t going away, some ranchers, such as panelist Cameron Krebs, an eastern Oregon sheep rancher who was featured in the film, have adopted new tools and techniques so their livestock can graze safely.

“We had coyote predation when I was about four months back on the ranch. I said to my dad, ‘What do I do?’ He said, ‘Call Wildlife Services.’ I called Wildlife Services. But coyotes kept eating baby lambs. I said, ‘I’m done with that,’” Krebs said. “I went to town, bought some (electric) fence and (built the night pens). The benefits in the reduction of stress on the sheep and the herders - we know where our assets are every night. And we started to see benefits on the range.”

But it can be easier for younger generations to make those changes because the settlers' mindset isn’t as entrenched. Their grandfathers, the cattle ranchers of the early 20th century, had that mindset as the last of the wolves were killed, and the following generation was able to ranch without wolves around. Their hatred for wolves runs deeper so their minds may be harder to change.

Meanwhile, indigenous people have lived side-by-side with wolves for generations, and many still do, as evidenced by the Shoshone and Crow members who appear in the documentary. Panelist Christina Eisenberg, a Native American ecologist who lives in the Swan Valley, said the film portrayed the Western vs. the indigenous philosophies well as they relate to wolves and other wildlife.

“The Western worldview is human dominance over nature. The indigenous worldview is humans being part of nature and humans having a moral obligation to take care of nature, the way one takes care of one’s family. Because nature takes care of us. And that’s called ‘reciprocity,’” Eisenberg said. “We’re in dire straits right now, with all the global change we’re experiencing. And Western science alone isn’t the answer to repairing ecosystems, making them resilient again, healing the damage we’ve done advertently and inadvertently, such as removing wolves. When you bring the two worldviews together in true partnership, that’s where the path forward lies.”

Matt Barnes, a rangeland scientist who came to Montana a few decades ago to work among wolves before returning to Colorado, is watching Colorado residents go through the same struggle after a recent wolf reintroduction that Montanans did in the late 1990s. The debate tends to get too polarized - people don’t have to choose one side at the expense of the other, Barnes said.

“I tell people the cattle industry with the return of large carnivores is probably going to evolve to look a little more like what we’ve seen with sheep management, because sheep ranchers have always had to put up with losses to coyotes and black bears. For them, wolves and grizzly bears are not that different. But for cattle ranchers, they are,” Barnes said. “But I would remind everybody that most ranches are supporting pretty healthy ecosystems or at least they’re not getting trashed. If you compare the biodiversity of ranch lands to that of national parks or subdivisions, ranches are a whole lot closer to parks than subdivisions. But wolves are so symbolic. If we’re going to solve this, we’re going to solve this at the level of mythology.”

Residents of the Northern Rockies got a head-start and have been getting reacquainted with wolves for three decades. By now, many have already adjusted to the new reality. University of Montana researcher Alex Metcalf recently published a human-behavior study that indicates Montanans overall have become increasingly tolerant of wolves over the past 10 years. Residents’ tolerance of wolves has increased to 74% from 41% in 2012.

Prior to 2021, the controversy had died down in Montana to where the Fish and Wildlife Commission debated only the quotas for killing wolves just outside national parks, said former FW commissioner Pat Byorth. The commission listened to department biologists and the public to reach balanced wildlife decisions for a state that still contains many wild species and ecosystems that are missing from the rest of the country.

Then the Gianforte administration appointed new FW commissioners, many of which still adhere to the Western worldview that predators should be eliminated or at least severely reduced. For a few years before terming out, Byorth was a lone voice on the commission advocating for science and public input.

“It seemed like we didn’t need (science) anymore, and we didn’t need public input anymore. We were supposed to make decisions based upon the view of a very narrow group of people. And that was painful. And disgusting to me as a Montanan and as a wildlife enthusiast. It turned everything on its head,” Byorth said. “The worldview of trying to balance these things and work together to make decisions is the way it’s supposed to work. It’s in the fiber of our constitution. Yet, it was turned over to very few voices that commodified wildlife, which, to most Montanans, is anathema. Wolves have always been contentious. I’m sure they will be for a long time to come. But at least as Montanans, we did our best job of making the best decisions we could. And then Montanans kind of got taken out of the equation, by and large.”

The film was sponsored by The Wildlife Code, a nonprofit organization that former state legislator Jessica Karjala founded after watching Republican-led Legislature pass bills that targeted wolves and other predators. Like Byorth, she was disappointed to see laws pass that favor only one worldview, that of exploitation and extermination.

“There’s something fundamental that we forget: that wildlife is held in the public trust. It belongs to all of us. Our public lands and waters are part of a shared natural heritage and carries responsibilities that extend beyond any one generation. That raises an important question: who gets to decide what happens to them? Because there will always be those that believe that wildlife will be here forever and belong primarily to them or the interests and industries they represent. And that’s where the fight begins. The public trust can’t become a private entitlement. Our wildlife and wild places can’t be managed simply as commodities for the benefit of extractive for-profit industries,” Karjala said. “The question now is not simply whether we’re willing to fight for what we love - it’s how we choose to fight. Part of that is listening to people that we may not agree with.”