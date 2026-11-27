Katie Klingsporn

(WyoFile) For three summers during college, Barclay Trimble traveled from his native Texas to Yellowstone National Park, where he worked pumping gas at the Old Faithful and Fishing Bridge service stations.

It represented his first meaningful encounter with America’s national park system. Trimble hiked and backpacked and explored on his time off hours and loved the experiences. And while today Trimble jokes that it’s “the one job that I never thought would show up on a resume,” he’s been reminded of that era during his first month in the role of Yellowstone’s acting superintendent.

Trimble, a veteran National Park Service employee who has served in parks ranging from the Grand Canyon to Denali to Cape Hatteras National Seashore off the coast of North Carolina, filled the role that former superintendent Cam Sholly vacated in September.

At the helm of the country’s first national park, Trimble oversees 2.2 million acres of rugged landscapes, wildlife and geologic marvels that draw more than 4 million annual visitors — making it America’s third-most-visited park in 2025.

Since he started in October, Trimble has been working to get up to speed and understand the dynamics, issues and relationships that are critical for Yellowstone, he said.

“A lot of what I’m doing right now is still listening mode,” Trimble said. “I’m trying to learn from the park staff, I’m trying to learn from the state and federal partners, from the gateway communities and our tribal partners.”

And in the window of time he had before park sections began closing for the winter season, Trimble said, he got out to tour around, even visiting some of those old haunts from his gas station days.

“It’s good to come back and dust off the memory banks,” he said. “For me it really is kind of like coming home.”

Decades of national park experience

Trimble brings a breadth of experience gained over 35 years in the agency. He served as acting superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park, worked in the Intermountain Region in Colorado and in Washington, D.C., and was the deputy regional director for the Southeast Region. Before coming to Yellowstone, he was the superintendent of Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky, which is home to the longest known cave system on Earth.

He’s happy to be back in the Mountain West, where he had spent about half of his career, he said.

Sholly left the superintendent role after eight years to work at the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. He left a legacy of strengthening infrastructure, addressing worker housing and protecting the park’s wildlife and ecosystems. He also steered the park through crises like historic flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the more typical mishaps like bison gorings, visitor bottlenecks, tourists wandering off boardwalks and geothermal explosions.

Trimble takes the reins on several ongoing projects, like rebuilding a new permanent North Entrance Road. After a catastrophic 2022 flood destroyed the former North Entrance Road, crews quickly constructed a temporary highway to connect the towns of Gardiner, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs. The new road will replace that with a highway engineered for longevity, according to the park.

“So all the planning and compliance is done on that, and we will be moving forward on going out to bid and trying to award a contract, and hopefully starting on that” in 2027, Trimble said.

Work on a new Yellowstone River Bridge near Tower Junction finished in the last couple of weeks, and the park has projects ongoing to improve employee housing.

Still, Yellowstone faces challenges in maintaining its inventory of buildings, roads, trails and campgrounds. The Park Service estimates $1.2 billion in deferred maintenance and repairs in Yellowstone.

In October, the park announced the creation of a $105 million conservation and stewardship fund, the result of what it called the largest single private gift in the park’s history. Tallgrass, a Colorado company building an AI power hub near Cheyenne, seeded the donation.

Among the projects the effort will fund is a $35 million visitor center at Norris Geyser Basin, which Trimble said will be a major undertaking.

In general, Trimble’s philosophy when it comes to helming a national park is that “it’s not an island. It takes others for us to be successful,” he said.

Gateway towns, state agencies and tribal partners are among the organizations crucial to Yellowstone, he said.

In that vein, he said, “one of my top priorities is really just kind of getting out, having those conversations, building that trust, and continuing whatever I can do to help strengthen those partner relations.”

Other leadership changes at Yellowstone National Park

Trimble isn’t the only new Yellowstone administrative face. Kristen Kosick became the park’s deputy superintendent in September, replacing Mike Tranel, who retired.

Kosick previously worked as chief of Michigan State Parks. Before that, she spent 15 years working for the National Park Service — including five years in Yellowstone as the fee program manager and chief of staff.

The National Park Service has launched a process to name a permanent superintendent, meanwhile.

Yellowstone is now downshifting operations in preparation for winter. Three of the four entrances have closed for the year, and park crews are preparing for the start of snowmobile and snowcoach travel, which begins Dec. 15.

The park tallied 4.7 million visitors through October. The highest year on record was 2021, when the park reported 4.8 million visitors.