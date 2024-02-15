Airports nationwide receive $970 million to improve terminals

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Biden administration has awarded $970 million for 114 airports for improvements at their terminals.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the funding Thursday under the Airport Terminal Grant Program.

“Under this administration, we are doing more to improve the travel experience than ever before, from expanding consumer protections to modernizing the physical infrastructure,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a press release. “These investments we’re announcing today … will make it easier for passengers to get to and through airports, create jobs, and increase safety for all.”

The grant program was created under the bipartisan infrastructure law and will provide $5 billion over 5 years.

Grants ran the gamut from $700,000 for Standing Rock Airport in North Dakota to $50 million for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida:

Chicago O’Hare International received $40 million to fund improvements to Terminal 3 and updates

Denver International Airport received $26.6 million to replace its baggage handling system, improve energy and increase capacity

Los Angeles International Airport received $31 million for improving surrounding roadways and its stormwater containment system

San Francisco International Airport received $31 million for replacement of its heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems

Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina received $27 million to replace passenger boarding bridges, ground power units and pre-conditioned air units

Missoula Montana Airport in Missoula received $6 million to continue its expansion of the passenger terminal

In Washington state, the Seattle-Tacoma and Spokane international airports received a combined $12.4 million

Representative Rick Larsen, a Washington Democrat, said the funding would allow the airports to get ahead of increased demand needs. “As more people rely on air travel, building better airport terminals improves the passenger experience, enhances U.S. competitiveness, boosts long-term economic growth and creates more jobs,” he said in a press release.

Sam Cho, commissioner for the port of Seattle, said growing regional economic activity has overloaded the airport’s infrastructure. The money will allow officials to conduct two new travel lanes, construct dedicated parking garage access for taxis and reduce impacts on surrounding communities.

“Anyone who has ever been stuck in traffic for 30 minutes between I-5 and the airport terminal knows that the full return of air travel demand and the growth in regional economic activity have strained SEA’s infrastructure, including its principal roadway for arriving visitors,” Cho said in a press release.

Smaller airports didn’t miss out either, such as the Albany International Airport in New York, which received $10.6 million to rehabilitate and improve one of its terminals and add new boarding bridges

“A modern and well-maintained airport means continued success and the ability to attract customers, grow the airport, and provide opportunities to attract new routes, connecting customers to more destinations and visitors to Albany and I am proud to have landed these federal dollars for the Capital Region and help our local economy reach new heights,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a press release.

Three airports in Louisiana received $10.5 million collectively. The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport will use $7 million for roadway improvements, Shreveport Regional Airport received $2 million for a new terminal grate and South Lafourche Leonard Miller Jr. Airport will use $1.5 million to increase capacity.

“Airports are a key part of economic growth,” Senator Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, said in a press release. “This funding from the Infrastructure Law for New Orleans, Shreveport and South Lafourche will improve the airports and bring new opportunities to Louisiana communities.”