Alme declares victory, Bodnar concedes

Keila Szpaller

(Daily Montanan) Republican Kurt Alme declared victory Tuesday for the U.S. Senate seat in Montana.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to every Montanan who put their trust in me to serve as your next U.S. Senator,” Alme said in a statement. “Montana is my home, and as your Senator, I will fight to make life more affordable, make our communities safer and always protect our Montana way of life.”

Independent candidate Seth Bodnar conceded just before midnight.

“I want to congratulate Kurt Alme and wish him and his family the best,” Bodnar said. “This isn’t the result we worked so hard for, but I’m deeply grateful for my family and our campaign team, and I am proud of what we accomplished. We left it all on the field.”

Alme won 47% of the vote, and Bodnar had 39% around midnight.

Alani Bankhead, the Democratic nominee, earned 12%. Libertarian Kyle Austin earned 2%.

Alme, former U.S. Attorney for Montana, was tapped to run by Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who withdrew his candidacy at the last minute.

The move gave Alme, a first-time political candidate for federal office, a leg up.

Democrats and left-of-center voters split support between Bankhead, a political newcomer and military veteran, and Bodnar, the well-funded independent and former president of the University of Montana.