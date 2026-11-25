WASHINGTON (CN) — In 2012, a lone gunman fired 150 rounds into a first grade classroom in Connecticut, killing 20 children and six adults in under five minutes. On a Revolutionary-era battlefield, unleashing the same devastation would have required nearly a dozen well-trained soldiers.

While the Sandy Hook shooter had no special training, an AR-15 rifle allowed him to fire 30 rounds per minute — unimaginable to a skilled 18th century soldier, who could fire three rounds per minute with a Brown Bess musket.

At the Supreme Court next week, the justices will consider if the founders’ promise to keep and bear arms protects civilians’ access to modern assault weapons, testing the bounds of founding-era solutions for 21st century problems.

America’s rifle

Gun owners and advocacy groups are challenging assault weapons bans in Connecticut and Cook County, Illinois, arguing that semiautomatic rifles like the AR-15 deserve broad Second Amendment protections.

Short for ArmaLite Rifle, the AR-15’s high-capacity design allows rapid fire. Its military equivalent, the M-16, is outlawed for civilian use because the selective fire rifle can operate as an automatic machine gun. The semiautomatic AR-15, however, fires just one round per pull of the trigger.

Gun advocates attribute the AR-15’s popularity to its ease of use, describing the firearm as accurate, light, portable and modular.

The AR-15’s speed, accuracy and repetition make it extraordinarily lethal, especially in mass shootings.

In 2017 a gunman used multiple AR-platform rifles to fire over 1,000 shots into a music festival in Las Vegas, killing 60 people and injuring over 400 in 11 minutes. That year, 26 congregants in a Texas Baptist church were murdered by a man with an AR-15 firing 450 rounds in seven minutes. Five years later, another Texas gunman used an AR-15 to fire over 100 rounds into an elementary school, killing 19 children and two teachers in under three minutes.

“Its destructive force can be delivered rapidly, accurately and repeatedly,” a group of ballistics experts told the Supreme Court. “The result is extraordinary even by modern standards: Lethal force that once required a battalion of armed individuals is now concentrated in a single weapon and a single shooter.”

Tradition is trending

The Supreme Court’s landmark Second Amendment ruling NYSRPA v. Bruen reframed gun regulations nationwide, requiring laws to be historically analogous. Since the 2022 ruling, the lower courts have increasingly struggled to decide how to measure modern legislation against 18th century regulations.

In 2024, the justices tried to clarify that line in Rahimi v. United States, which upheld prohibitions on domestic abusers’ possession of firearms. Last term, the court took up United States v. Hemani to decide whether certain groups that present a special danger can be barred from gun ownership.

Cook County and Connecticut say their laws align with the historical tradition of prohibiting the carrying of dangerous and unusual weapons.

Inspired by the 1989 Cleveland Park Elementary School shooting, Cook County made it illegal to manufacture, buy, sell or possess semiautomatic firearms in 1993, and then again in 2006 after the federal assault weapons ban expired.

Connecticut passed comprehensive gun laws making it a crime to own assault weapons after the Sandy Hook shooting.

Several Connecticut gun owners and firearm organizations challenged the ban. Cook County gun owners sued decades after the county outlawed assault weapons, but their case collided with statewide regulations enacted after a gunman fired 83 rounds during Highland Park’s Independence Day celebration in 2022, killing seven and wounding 48 in under a minute.

The statewide ban on assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition feeding devices was challenged in a series of lawsuits that were all turned away by the Supreme Court on numerous occasions.

A devastating history

Cook County and Connecticut say legislatures from medieval England through the 20th century regulated weapons that posed unusual dangers to the community. They point to bans on medieval lances, English crossbows and colonial-era trap guns, and 19th century restrictions on Bowie knives.

For Cook County and Connecticut, experience confirms the AR-15’s singular dangerousness. The state and many amicus submitted devastating, at times graphic descriptions of injuries from Sandy Hook as evidence.

Sandy Hook Promise, a national organization cofounded by victims’ families, submitted its first amicus brief before the Supreme Court to advocate for Connecticut’s ban. The group described the effects of AR-15 style rifles on children’s bodies as catastrophic and obscene.

The American Academy of Pediatrics submitted testimony from the emergency physician on duty that day. Dr. William Begg said no child struck by a bullet survived.

“Each child was shot with between three and eleven high-velocity bullets,” the American Academy of Pediatrics wrote. “Because the bullets exploded in their little bodies, their organs were obliterated, leaving nothing to resuscitate.”

In a rare emotional appeal, families of several Sandy Hook victims included photos and details about their loved ones. Daniel Barden’s family described the 7-year-old as an “old soul” who grew up in a happy house with two older siblings. Before getting on the bus that morning, Barden and his father discussed their weekly pizza night.

“Mark put Daniel on the bus and hugged him and kissed him and told him he loved him,” the families wrote. “He had no way of knowing it would be the last time.”

Avielle Richman’s family said she had tickets to see the Rockettes that day. But the 6-year-old insisted on going to school to build gingerbread houses with her class.

Jennifer Hensel, Avielle’s mother, said a moral imperative was at hand, urging the justices to uphold the ban.

“My child died in the arms of Connecticut’s purview; her blood pooling on the floor of her first-grade classroom,” Hensel wrote. “Her life was ended by multiple bullets to her face … Please do not be swayed by the rhetoric of those attempting to overturn this hard-won ban. Please, do not allow more blood to soak our Connecticut soil from assault-style weapons.”

Survivors and victims families from the Highland Park Parade, Route 91 Harvest Festival and Parkland shootings also submitted testimony.

Popularity contest

The lower courts upheld Cook County and Connecticut’s bans, concluding AR-15s represent dramatic technological changes and implicate the unprecedented societal concern of mass shootings.

But gun owners and advocacy groups said the Supreme Court’s recent rulings did away with such analysis in favor of straightforward historical inquiry. While AR-15s represent vast advancements over founding-era rifles, gun advocates note the weapons have been on the market for nearly 60 years and rely on century-old technology.

They argue “the most popular rifle in the country” can’t be banned. Relying on the Supreme Court’s 2008 ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller, the gun advocates say arms in common use can’t be unusually dangerous and are therefore protected by the Second Amendment.

They say about 26 million people own at least one AR-15 or similar rifle — over 80% for self-defense, and the others for target shooting or hunting.

Gun owners say criminal misuse should be irrelevant to the court’s Second Amendment analysis, but they claim such conduct is rare. The Cato Institute backs them up.

“America is not ‘awash with murderous’ AR-15 owners or users,” the Cato Institute wrote. “According to FBI statistics from 2019, ‘killing by knife attack is far more common than murder by any kind of rifle,’ while a Californian was ‘three times more likely to be murdered by an attacker’s bare hands, fists, or feet.’ Handguns, which are ‘more easily carried and concealed,’ ‘are used in the vast majority’ of violent gun crimes.”

A flurry of Second Amendment advocacy groups submitted amicus briefs. They claim lower court confusion over the history test in Bruen is insubordination. The Second Amendment Defense and Education Coalition called out the Ninth Circuit — which did not review either case before the court — for treating the justices’ jurisprudence as “aspirational, rather than binding.”

Advancing American Freedom, a conservative advocacy group founded by former Vice President Mike Pence, urged the court to issue a broad decision deterring further noncompliance.

“This case provides the opportunity to reaffirm what it has already made clear: The Second Amendment is not a ‘second-class right, subject to an entirely different body of rules than the other Bill of Rights guarantees,’” the group wrote.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Dec. 3.