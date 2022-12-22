Arctic air breaks cold weather records across Montana

Blair Miller

(Daily Montanan) The Arctic air mass that moved into Montana late Tuesday night has broken decades-old records in parts of the state and will threaten record low maximum temperatures on Thursday, according to forecasters.

Temperatures in central and western Montana reached the -30s and -40s early Thursday morning and are only expected to warm to the -10 to -20 range through the day Thursday, with wind chills between -30 and -60, according to the National Weather Service in Great Falls.

In eastern Montana, temperatures were in the -15 to -35 range to start the day because of cloud cover overnight, but wind chills were also in the -40 to -60 range.

It was so cold across Montana and Wyoming Thursday morning that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s GOES satellite picked up the cold air.