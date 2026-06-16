Bankhead takes swings at Bodnar, calls for him to resign race

Keila Szpaller

(Daily Montanan) Alani Bankhead, running for the U.S. Senate, launched an attack Monday on the University of Montana campus against independent candidate Seth Bodnar, its former president.

Bankhead, who won the Democratic nomination for Senate on June 2, argued Bodnar did not have the capacity to lead and still “deflects” responsibility for gender discrimination allegations in a lawsuit settled in 2024.

Bankhead made her arguments at a campaign event on the heels of a primary win many considered a surprise. Her remarks drew a small crowd to campus and a handful of media.

Behind her, supporters held signs with allegations from the lawsuit.

“Under President Bodnar’s leadership and in violation of UM’s policies and federal law, women’s choices and actions were unreasonably contradicted and questioned,” said one.

In her speech, Bankhead invoked Jeannette Rankin, a Montanan who in 1916 was the first woman elected to Congress.

“Jeannette wouldn’t stand for anyone who discriminates to be in a leadership position,” Bankhead said.

The gender discrimination lawsuit was filed in 2021 against the Montana University System and UM, and it resulted in a $350,000 settlement.

Bodnar led UM for eight years until stepping down this year to run for office. His campaign said he made equity a priority at UM and promoted women.

Bankhead is a 21-year military veteran and graduate of Air War College of the U.S. Air Force.

Bankhead said Rankin noted she “would be nastier” if she had her life to live over, and “in Jeannette’s honor, I’m about to get nasty.”

She repeated allegations in the lawsuit that Bodnar told a UM employee “her weight prevented her from being the face of the University of Montana” and that one of the 18 plaintiffs in the lawsuit “was forced to work with her stalker.”

In a response at the time, UM described the allegations in the lawsuit as “inflammatory,” “argumentative assertions,” and “not statements of fact.”

The lawsuit was settled before the allegations were substantiated or dismissed by the court.

In a statement Monday, Bodnar’s campaign said that he elevated women at the flagship; when he arrived on campus, just one academic dean was a woman, but seven of 13 were women when he left.

Bankhead, fueled by outside money including more than $2.5 million by the Progressive Vet Political Action Committee, surprised many Montanans by winning the Democratic nomination in the primary.

Monday, the same day Bankhead leveled her criticisms, Bodnar announced a slate of endorsements across the political spectrum, including from former Gov. Marc Racicot, a Republican, to former U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat.

Bodnar has heavily outraised his opponents.

But Sabato’s Crystal Ball projects the U.S. Senate race in Montana is likely to go to the Republican, Kurt Alme, former U.S. Attorney for Montana and recruit of outgoing U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.

Bankhead pointed to Bodnar’s experience in the U.S. military and as a West Point graduate as reason he should know it’s important as a leader to be accountable and admit mistakes to build trust and credibility.

“This is not about blame,” Bankhead said. “It’s about maintaining trust, demonstrating moral courage, and ensuring that leaders are seen as responsible stewards of their units and their missions.”

One person asked Bankhead how she planned to win having raised just $23,000 in her campaign given the millions going to her opponents.

Bankhead said critics dismissed her in the primary, but she won anyway. She also said Montanans don’t want politicians who are bought and paid for.

Bankhead has repeatedly been asked if she will step down to clear the way for Bodnar, who could appeal to some Republican voters in a red state. She’s vowed to stay in the race.

Monday, Bankhead said Montana Democratic Party bylaws state the party must have a candidate on the ballot, so Bodnar should drop out as the independent.

“If dropping out was the right move to pave the way for a better candidate, I would absolutely do it because the stakes are so high,” Bankhead said. “But Seth Bodnar is absolutely the last person on the face of this earth I would ever drop out of this race for.”