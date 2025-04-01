A’s baseball team holds first home game in West Sacramento

Alan Riquelmy

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Lexi Christensen’s boyfriend supports the Chicago Cubs, but living across from the home of the A’s, she opted to buy their team hat.

Hours before the Major League Baseball franchise held its first home game Monday in West Sacramento, Christensen and Krystal Martinez sat in a dog park in their apartment complex across the street. The forecast had called for rain, but other than a few sprinkles and strong wind, it looked like the sun might prevail.

Both women knew the A’s would temporarily relocate from Oakland to West Sacramento when they moved into their respective apartments. Christensen heard there would be fireworks and traffic would increase, but she wasn’t that concerned.

Besides, having the A’s new home within sight is considered a plus by both women.

“It’s a big part of our lives, going to games,” Christensen said.

Martinez said she likes having the amenity close to home. She and her boyfriend are considering lawn seats for a future game.

Christensen planned to open the windows when the game began and have it play on TV. The sounds from the game are easily heard from nearby Sutter Health Park.

The stadium, home of the minor league Sacramento River Cats, seats about 14,000. That’s under half of what the A’s future stadium in Las Vegas will hold.

John Escalante isn’t happy with the A’s move from Oakland to West Sacramento, though he still made the trip Monday from Modesto with Tim Fernandes and Martin Rodriguez. The men were selling T-shirts and badges emblazoned with the words “Sacramento A’s” in the stadium parking lot.

“This is horrible,” Escalante said of the team’s move. “It sucks. It’s embarrassing.

“But we’re going to come support,” he added.

Rodriguez, more of a San Francisco Giants fan, isn’t bothered by the move. Fernandes, a New York Dodgers fan, agreed. He figured the drive from Modesto was about the same as when the A's where in Oakland.

“Of course, you want the A’s to win,” Rodriguez said. “It doesn’t matter where they are. You don’t want your team to lose.”

Preliminary rendering of the stadium presented by the Oakland Athletics in Las Vegas. Preliminary rendering of the stadium presented by the Oakland Athletics in Las Vegas. loading...

A crowd gathered in advance of the stadium gates opening, with people flooding into the venue when they finally did. They filled the seats as fireworks helped introduce the A’s to the field. Each player wore No. 24 — formerly worn by Rickey Henderson, the “Man of Steal” and a legendary A’s player who died in December.

More fireworks heralded the national anthem before the crowd heard the words it had been waiting for: “play ball."

They’re words local businesses hope signal opportunity.

The Tree House Café sits close to the dog park where Christensen and Martinez sat. There’s a shed just outside that’s been transformed into a second bar. Nearby, a large tent will provide cover for a band or customers. Beyond the tent there’s a large, open area with seating and standing room.

Sutter Health Park, just across the street, is visible from the café’s backyard.

“I don’t see any negatives about it,” said Tom Boerner, the café’s marketing director, of the A’s coming to West Sacramento. “West Sac wasn’t really a place for entertainment in the past. The A’s coming here, I think, is a big deal.”

Boerner sees the area, just west of the city of Sacramento and under 2 miles from the state Capitol, as an opportunity zone. He anticipates taking advantage of the A’s presence both before and during their home games.

The plan is to broadcast the game on patio TVs. The café, which has had a liquor license for some time, now has the perfect opportunity to use it.

Boerner isn’t concerned about parking. He pointed to a parking deck across the street from the café.

Aaron Laurel, West Sacramento’s city manager, noted that more transportation options exist now than some 25 years ago, when Sutter Health Park was constructed.

“You didn’t have things like Uber or Lyft,” he said.

Additionally, there’s light rail, which can transport people from Sacramento’s suburbs to the heart of the city’s downtown.

But — like with a Sacramento Kings game that can draw some 18,000 people — there will be impacts. That’s one reason why West Sacramento opted to tweak on-street parking fees on game days. Fees for the first two hours are normal. They jump to a flat $39 fee if parking exceeds two hours.

Stadium parking is $30, Laurel said.

Area businesses and their employees received placards from the city that allow regular parking.

Joseph Lozoya, retail events manager for Drake’s Brewing, also is optimistic about the A’s coming to town. Drake’s: the Barn — adjacent to the Sacramento River and a stone’s throw from the baseball stadium — has become a prominent symbol of West Sacramento.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity,” Lozoya said. “It comes with a lot of benefits. Being right next door really helps business.”

Part of Lozoya’s plan is to draw not just baseball fans, but also Sacramento-area residents who might not frequent West Sacramento. The Barn on Monday featured a large TV screen displaying the game, along with food and beverage specials.

The restaurant won’t have a large celebration for every game, though Lozoya intends to do something for special games.

West Sacramento has undergone a sea change over the past 25 years.

According to Laurel, the area by the river once featured warehouses and grain silos. Now it has a stadium hosting a Major League Baseball team, restaurants, apartments and a seven-story mixed-use structure under construction.

Laurel is ready to showcase his city to the world and watch as it hosts minor and major league teams in the same stadium.

“It’s a true reflection of what’s possible here in West Sacramento,” he said.