Laurel Demkovich

(Washington State Examiner) The palm of your hand, a scan of your eye or a recording of your voice may soon be the key to purchasing alcohol in some places in Washington, as state lawmakers begin discussions on using biometric data for age verification.

If they decide to tackle the issue with legislation, they’ll have to navigate concerns over privacy and equity and other questions about how to set guidelines for a nascent form of technology.

There is no state law prohibiting biometric age verification when purchasing alcohol, but officials on the state Liquor and Cannabis Board told lawmakers Tuesday that a state law outlining a framework for how it can be used is likely necessary.

“It bears further work,” said Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, chair of the Labor and Commerce Committee. “It is something we’re going to have to deal with.”

In July, the Liquor and Cannabis Board discussed proposed rule changes to allow biometric data, such as handprints or voice recognition, to be used instead of a physical ID when buying beer, wine, or liquor, but ultimately decided it should be left up to the Legislature.

Using biometric technology for age verification would be optional for both businesses and customers. If a business wanted to use it, they could partner with a company, such as Amazon, that offers the technology and allow customers to opt in with their data.

Denver’s Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies baseball team, recently installed Amazon One devices to scan customers’ palms for alcohol purchases. The Cleveland Browns Stadium also uses Wicket’s facial recognition technology to verify fans’ ages at NFL games.

Nowhere in Washington uses this technology to verify a person’s age, but some businesses use similar technology for customer purchases.