Hydrothermal burst rocks Yellowstone’s Black Diamond Pool again

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KPAX) — Another hydrothermal explosion was caught on video at Yellowstone National Park Monday morning, marking the second major event at the same location in recent months.

The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory webcam captured the explosion at Black Diamond Pool in Biscuit Basin just before 9:30 a.m.

This is the same site that damaged a boardwalk and threw debris several hundred feet into the air on July 23, 2024.

Biscuit Basin has remained closed to visitors since that July incident due to the extensive damage. The closure prompted crews to install the monitoring camera to keep watch on future activity at the location.