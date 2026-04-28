One dead after boat overturns on Clark Fork River near Clinton

CLINTON (KPAX) — One person died after a boat overturned Monday evening on the Clark Fork River near Clinton, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said the vessel was carrying multiple people when it capsized in cold, fast-moving water.

One person was unable to reach shore and was swept downstream.

The individual was later located with the help of aerial resources.

First responders provided advanced medical care at the scene.

The person did not survive.

Officials extended condolences to the victim's family and others affected by the incident.