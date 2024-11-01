Body found in Clark Fork identified as missing woman Eva Prather

(KPAX) Authorities have identified a body found in the Clark Fork River near Missoula earlier this month as that of missing woman Eva Prather.

Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen has confirmed the body, which was recovered from the water on October 13, is that of Prather.

The 43-year-old had been missing since leaving her home on Dec. 31, 2023.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Eva M. Prather. We recognize that her case touched many people within our community who showed remarkable support and care throughout the search efforts. This shared compassion has been invaluable, and we hope that, in time, everyone can find some peace and closure," reads a statement released on Friday by the Missoula Police Department.

The cause and manner of Prather's death remains under investigation.