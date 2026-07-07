Boise Foothills wildfire grows to 2,000 acres

Clark Corbin and Christina Lords

(Idaho Capital Sun) Boise Fire Department officials asked the public to leave the popular Ridge to Rivers Trail System and the Bureau of Land Management issued a temporary closure of BLM-managed public lands and trails after a wildfire started in the Boise Foothills on Monday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m. Mountain time Monday, Boise Fire Department officials announced they were responding to a grass fire that started near the 1900 block of N. Claremont Drive.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, the cause of the fire was unknown and under active investigation.

“This incident is another reminder of just how fast fire can move in the Boise Foothills,” said Boise Fire Assistant Chief Brad Bolen in a press release. “Our foothills are extremely dry, and we ask everyone to do their part to help prevent fires this summer by using extreme caution while recreating outdoors. Stay on designated trails, avoid activities that could create sparks, and when emergency alerts or warnings are issued, leave the foothills immediately. Those warnings are issued to protect your safety and to give firefighters the space they need to do their job.”

The U.S Wildland Fire Service – Great Basin is referring to the fire as the Claremont Fire. The fire has burned more than 2,000 acres, according to a Monday evening press release.

“The fire is moving north and northeast, and multiple aircraft are assisting firefighters with suppression efforts,” the press release states. “Boise Fire is currently in Unified Command with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) as the fire moves further into BLM land.”

According the press release, firefighters are also facing unique challenges within portions of the area’s Military Reserve.

“Due to the presence of unexploded military ordnance remaining from the area’s historic use as a military training site, there are sections of the reserve that Boise Fire personnel cannot safely access,” the press release states. “Firefighters are working closely with partner agencies while adapting suppression strategies around these hazardous areas.”

Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the Ridge to Rivers Trail System, including the Hulls Gulch and Military Reserve areas. The Bureau of Land Management’s temporary closure includes BLM-managed lands, roads, and trails (except those maintained by Ada County) between Bogus Basin Road, Idaho State Highway 21, and Boise Ridge Road.

The BLM closure is in effect beginning 8 p.m. July 6 and is anticipated to be lifted at 11:59 p.m. on July 11.

“This closure is necessary to ensure the safety of the public and firefighters engaged in suppression operations on the Claremont Fire,” the BLM press release states. “This closure does not affect private land.”

Fire officials also urged residents during a press conference to not fly drones anywhere near the fire, which can put first responders in harm’s way and make it harder to fly their own equipment.

By 3:30 p.m., Boise Fire Department officials estimated that the size of the fire had increased to between 300 to 500 acres in size. By 5 p.m., the department said the fire had grown to 2,000 acres.

Boise Fire Department officials said multiple units were responding to the fire, including multiple engines, as well as air support and planes from the Bureau of Land Management. At 3:30 p.m. Monday, Idaho Capital Sun reporters saw a helicopter responding to the wildfire as well.