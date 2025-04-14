Jake Goldstein-Street

(Washington State Standard) The Trump administration on Friday denied Washington’s request for federal disaster relief to recover from last year’s bomb cyclone that caused tens of millions of dollars in damage.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s one-page letter doesn’t explain the reasoning for the denial, other than to say federal aid “is not warranted.”

“FEMA’s Region X Regional Administrator will communicate any additional resources that may be available through Other Federal Agencies and/or volunteer organizations to address unmet needs for survivor assistance,” the letter says. “In addition, FEMA will coordinate with the State of Washington to identify additional damage information to support an appeal if necessary.”

Gov. Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, plans to appeal the decision. In a statement Monday, he said “this is another troubling example of the federal government withholding funding.”

“Washington communities have been waiting for months for the resources they need to fully recover from last winter’s devastating storms, and this decision will cause further delay,” Ferguson said.

The state has 30 days to appeal.

After the intense November storm that damaged hundreds of homes and businesses, caused widespread power outages and killed two people, then-Gov. Jay Inslee declared a disaster in a number of counties.

The declaration opened up $1 million in state recovery funding for those hit by the storm in King, Snohomish and Whatcom counties. The U.S. Small Business Administration also made low-interest disaster assistance loans available for residents and businesses in Chelan, King, Kitsap, Kittitas, Pierce, Snohomish and Yakima counties.

In January, Inslee asked for federal aid from FEMA to repair damage to highways, public utilities and more. His request focused on Grays Harbor, King, Pacific, Snohomish, Wahkiakum and Walla Walla counties.

The federal funding typically reimburses at least three-quarters of eligible costs from disasters.

On the other side of the country, FEMA on Friday also canceled its agreement to fully reimburse North Carolina for the ongoing response to damage from Hurricane Helene. North Carolina’s governor is a Democrat. Republicans control the state Legislature.

President Donald Trump has previously threatened to withhold disaster aid to states led by Democratic opponents.