Montana political leaders react to U.S. bombing of Iran

Keila Szpaller

(Daily Montanan) U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy, a former U.S. Navy Seal and Montana’s junior senator, praised the Trump administration’s announcement Saturday it had bombed three nuclear sites in Iran.

“The right decision,” said Sheehy, a Republican from Bozeman, in a social media post. “Iran had every opportunity to give up their nukes. To the naysayers out there, this isn’t starting a war, this is ending one. Iran has been at war with America for 46 years. The Iranian people should rise up and put an end to this murderous regime.”

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, also a Republican, reposted a social media message from President Donald Trump, adding four American flags. He posted a subsequent message on social media with the following:

“Thank you President Trump and the men and women of our armed forces,” Daines said in the post. “America, Israel and the rest of the world are safer tonight as a result of your bravery, courage and unrivaled skill. Iran is the world’s largest state sponsor of terror, has killed hundreds of U.S. service members, attempted to assassinate President Trump and calls the United States ‘Big Satan’ and Israel little Satan.’ Stopping Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons is a major step toward achieving peace.”

President Trump said Saturday night that the United States attacked three nuclear sites in Iran, and all U.S. planes were outside Iran and on their way back to the United States, States Newsroom’s Washington, D.C. Bureau reported.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump said on social media.

“All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he wrote.

U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, also a former U.S. Navy Seal and Republican, said in a social media post that Iran was warned.

“We gave Iran a chance, they didn’t take it,” Zinke said. “The President has been crystal clear: Iran must not have nuclear weapons. If they don’t give up their nuclear program, this will continue to escalate. They will lose their Army, Navy, what’s left of their Air Force AND they will lose their refineries. This is a fight they will not win. I pray for the freedom loving Iranian people who have lived under extremism for too long.”

U.S. Rep. Troy Downing, a Republican formerly with the U.S. Air Force, also backed Trump in a social media message.

“President Trump was clear: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. The Iranian regime is the world’s number one state sponsor of terrorism, and the world is a safer place thanks to @POTUS’s leadership. God bless our troops.”

Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte did not weigh in on the bombing in a social media post reposting a message from the White House with the news, but he offered a message to soldiers, the president and country: “God bless our armed forces. God bless President Trump. God bless America.”

In a phone call, military veteran and Montana Senate President Pro Tempore Ken Bogner, R-Miles City, expressed concerns about the action and aftermath.

“As a Marine who fought in Iraq, I’ve seen firsthand the cost of war in the Middle East, both in lives, in taxpayer dollars, and long-term consequences,” said Bogner, who spent four years with the U.S. Marines Corps and was twice deployed to Iraq. “I don’t know why we need to get involved in this. Our involvement just opens up the possibility of another endless war. I don’t want Iran to have a nuclear weapon, but this is Israel’s fight. It’s not ours.”

In Montana, Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls controls 150 nuclear warheads. Bogner said he doesn’t believe the decision will directly impact Montanans in the state, but it could impact those serving abroad.

“But if there are Montanans overseas on military bases, this could impact them if Iran wants to retaliate. That’s where I have concerns.”