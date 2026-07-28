Non-native brown trout found in Flathead watershed

Micah Drew

(Daily Montanan) Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks confirmed last week the detection of non-native brown trout in two sections of the Flathead Watershed and is asking anglers for help to determine the extent of the species.

A brown trout was detected in Ashley Lake, west of the Flathead River, and an angler also reported catching a brown trough in Church Slough, adjacent to the Flathead River north of Flathead Lake.

“The detection of a brown trout anywhere in the Flathead Drainage is something we take very seriously,” said FWP fisheries biologist Kenny Breidinger in a press release. “In Ashley Lake and Church Slough, brown trout will compete for resources with and prey upon other sportfish. More concerning, both waterbodies provide a source for brown trout to spread throughout the Flathead Drainage. This would have substantial negative impacts on the Flathead fisheries.”

FWP officials are urging anglers who catch a brown trout anywhere in the Flathead drainage upstream of the SKQ dam to kill the fish immediately and report the catch to the department by calling 406-752-5501.

Anglers should provide the fish, as well as the location and date of their catch to support efforts to monitor the species.

The species can be identified by their golden brown to yellow-brown color, with dark spots often surrounded by lighter halos, and sometimes with red or orange spots. In Ashley Lake or other large waterbodies, these colors may be muted or nonexistent. Brown trout residing in lakes may appear silvery with a dark green back overlayed with large dark spots.

“Our goal is to prevent them from becoming established before they have a lasting impact,” Breidinger said. “Anglers are our best partners in that effort, and reporting any brown trout they catch will help us respond quickly and effectively.”

Moving live fish from one water body to another is illegal in Montana, and doing so can result in fines or imprisonment, as well as forfeiture of fishing and hunting licenses.

FWP encourages anglers and the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings or catches of brown trout in Ashley Lake, Church Slough, and anywhere in the Flathead drainage upstream of SKQ Dam to help protect Flathead’s fisheries.